GENEVA — Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union has appointed Diane Adams as senior vice president and chief financial officer.
In addition to leading accounting and finance operations, and managing the investment portfolio, Adams will be a member of the credit union’s senior leadership team. She brings more than three decades of experience in banking, treasury, and finance.
Adams had been vice president/finance manager and treasurer for Solvay Bank in Syracuse.
“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Diane Adams to this key executive position at Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union,” FLFCU President and CEO Bob McFadden said. “She will bring her dedication, leadership skills, and strong technical experience to her new position as she plays a vital role in helping Finger Lakes FCU meet its strategic objectives.”
Adams is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology with a degree in business administration. She lives in Auburn.