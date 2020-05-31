GENEVA — Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union was awarded a $100,000 block grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York’s COVID-19 Small Business Recovery Grant program recently to help non-profits and small businesses recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
To learn if your business might qualify, contact any manager at one of FLFCU’s offices. Applications will be taken through June 5.
FLFCU is offering 30 grants of $3,000 for qualified small businesses and two for $5,000 for non-profits. Reservations for these grants will be made on a first- come, first-served basis and do require business financials be submitted. Recipients also are required to demonstrate a decline of 25% in revenue measured by comparing a two-month period of March and April of 2019 to the same period in 2020.
The Credit Union intends to award the grants in the communities it serves, to both existing members and non-members alike, ensuring that the funds help the communities at large.
“We are honored and delighted to receive this grant,” President and CEO Bob McFadden said. “We know first-hand how difficult the pandemic has been on area small businesses and non-profits, and we are thrilled to be in a position to do our part to boost the local economy and relieve some degree of financial stress.”
Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union is a $188 million community based Credit Union with four branches serving over 20,000 members across Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Yates counties since 1967. For a complete listing of products and services go to www.flfcu.org.