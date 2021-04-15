SENECA FALLS — John Pannucci calls himself a rock hound.
The Seneca Falls native has long had an attraction to the Earth’s solid minerals; in college he studied earth and environmental science and geology.
But Pannucci, 60, landed in the construction industry professionally after his schooling; currently, he is president of Finger Lakes Waterproofing. However, a chance internet purchase about four years ago of a tumbling machine that polishes loose rocks reconnected him with his longtime interest — and eventually spawned a side jewelry making business.
The evolution of JP’s Rolling Stones is akin to the children’s book “If You Give A Mouse a Cookie,” where the protagonist mouse embarks on a classic “where one thing leads to another” journey but finds himself coming full circle at the end.
Pannucci liked his tumbling machine and the polished stones they put out (called cabochons, shaped and polished gemstones vs. faceted) but wasn’t sure what to do with them until his wife and grown daughters suggested he make jewelry. So he watched some YouTube videos on wire wrapping and bought diamond bits for drilling holes. Then came the cutting and grinding machine so he could cut the stones into the shapes he wanted. Then a polisher and another grinding machine with more pliable wheels, and most recently sheets and circular wheels of silver to make his own ring bezels and bands.
Pannucci transforms his rocks to jewelry in his basement (he calls it Grandpa Munster’s Dungeon), usually with music or a Red Sox game playing in the background.
“It’s my crazy little world,” he said, as he gave a tour.
At first, Pannucci turned those beautifully polished rocks into pendants for family and friends. Then the women in his life (wife Margaret and daughters Lizzy Pannucci of New Jersey and Heather Pannucci Stonecipher of Seneca Falls) chimed in that he needed a website and an Etsy page to expand his reach. JP’s Rolling Stones was born.
“It just kind of steamrolled,” he said.
Lately, he has found that Facebook has been fertile selling ground. On that social media channel, Pannucci lets his followers know what he’s working on and how his basement studio is evolving. He said lemon jade has been a top seller and he’s currently working on several turquoise creations. Once COVID recedes Pannucci is interested in “taking his show on the road” and perhaps selling at different craft or rock shows. He also does custom orders for people who may have a special stone they want transformed, or works with customers to create their own design, helping them pick out a stone and different bezels and bands.
Customers are near and far. He recently made a custom ring for a woman in Missouri but is working on one now for a Seneca Falls resident. One of his regular buyers is Anne Smith of Seneca Falls, who has purchased about a dozen pieces from Pannucci — most of them gifts. Smith said she likes the quality of Pannucci’s stones, his stellar customer service and the fact she can shop locally. She noted her first purchase was delivered to her home, which was nice during COVID.
Smith learned about JP’s Rolling Stones from a friend and was hooked once she saw Pannucci’s website.
“I looked and said, ‘Geez I like this and I like this,’” she recalled, adding “the thing that stands out with John is his customer service.”
Growing up, Pannucci never saw himself as a creative person. He played high school and college baseball (at the University at Buffalo) as well as junior varsity football; he considered himself a jock. But as he delves deeper into his new hobby of creating stunningly simple necklaces, earrings and rings where the stones themselves steal the show, he realizes he indeed possesses an artistic side and a desire to fashion jewelry from start to finish — taking a rough and untouched stone, cutting it, polishing it up and putting it in a silver setting.
“I do enjoy creating things for people to see how they like them,” he said. “I like cutting, shaping and polishing the rocks and saying, ‘this comes from the Earth.’”
Lately, Pannucci has branched out and has been making rings — prompted by customer requests. That in turn led him about a year ago to start doing his own silversmithing after finding it too time consuming to shape a stone to fit a bezel (a groove holding the stone of a gem in its setting).
“I thought ‘Why can’t I create my own bezel?’” he said.
So he did. And he moved onto creating unusual bands with hammer stamped designs (he even has a stamp with his initials to “sign” his work). Thus far, Pannucci is completely self taught. A class in Ithaca piqued his interest but the pandemic hit and canceled in-person instruction so for now he just “lives and learns.”
“I hate doing wrong things with the silver; it’s not cheap,” he said. “But I just keep plugging away.”
Pannucci intends to keep plugging away for as long as he can. Making jewelry relaxes him and he considers his hobby “a labor of love” where others receive pleasure from what he crafts.
“I can pick up a stone and get sucked into working on it for three or four hours,” he said. “I don’t see myself stopping doing this other than if my hands stop working.”