NEW YORK — The Finger Lakes region dominated the Best of Class winners in the 35th Annual New York Wine Classic, the New York Wine and Grape Foundation announced Wednesday.
Known as “The Oscars” of New York wine competitions, the Classic is organized by the Foundation, which partnered this year with the Beverage Testing Institute to judge wines submitted from across New York state.
A total of one Platinum, 138 Gold, 355 Silver and 104 Bronze medals were awarded by BTI’s trained sensory panel comprised of beverage directors, sommeliers, top bartenders, retail buyers and educators.
“The New York Wine Classic is our largest annual event honoring the best of New York Wines,” said Sam Filler, executive director of the foundation. “The pandemic threw us a curveball this year, but thanks to our partnership with BTI, The Classic continues to help New York shine as a truly exciting and innovative wine region.”
Best of Category winners will be honored on March 18, along with the winners of the prestigious Governor’s Cup and Winery of the Year. The event will be virtual this year through Zoom and will be broadcast live on the New York Wine and Grape Foundation’s Facebook page.
The foundation noted that the Governor’s Cup, a large silver chalice, recognizes the Best of Show or the top prize in the New York Wine Classic. The Winery of the Year award is presented to the winery with the best overall showing based on the level and number of awards in relation to entries.
Judging was conducted over a four-month period — from Nov. 1, 2020 to Feb. 15 — and included 607 entries from 96 state wineries.
“Our panelists were thrilled to have had the opportunity to get up close and personal with so many New York wines and discover wineries they were not yet familiar with,” said Jerald O’Kennard, executive director of the Beverage Testing Institute. “And for the wineries that they have known for years, our panelists were delighted to see (and taste!) the progress that young wineries had made and that established wineries had maintained. Though they’re lamenting that this year’s New York panels are over, they’ve all expressed interest in stocking their on-and-off premise accounts with more robust New York offerings.”
Best of Class winners for 2021
Best Cabernet Franc: Lamoreaux Landing 2019 T23 Unoaked, Cabernet Franc, Finger Lakes.
Best Ice Wine (frozen on the vine): Boundary Breaks 2019 Ice Wine, Riesling, Finger Lakes.
Best Lemberger/Blaufränkisch: Adirondack Winery 2018 Stargazer, Lemberger, New York State.
Best Merlot: Goose Watch 2015 Merlot, Finger Lakes.
Best Pétillant Naturel (Pét-Nat): Fossenvue Winery 2018 Eighteen Forty-Eight Pétillant Naturel, Diamond, Finger Lakes.
Best Riesling (Medium Dry): Rooftop Reds 2017 Riesling, New York State.
Best Riesling (Medium Sweet): Wagner Vineyards 2019 Select, Riesling, Finger Lakes.
Best Riesling (Sweet): Penguin Bay 2019 Sweet, Riesling, Finger Lakes.
Best Cabernet Sauvignon: Brotherhood 2017 New York Premium Selection, Cabernet Sauvignon, New York State.
Best Chardonnay (Oaked): Millbrook 2019 Proprietor’s Special Reserve, Chardonnay, Hudson River Region.
Best Force Carbonation/Transfer Method: Stony Lonesome 2019 Sec, Chardonnay, Finger Lakes.
Best Gewurztraminer: Pindar Vineyards 2019 Dr. Dan’s Signature Collection, Gewurztraminer, North Fork of Long Island.
Best Gruner Veltliner: Dr. Konstantin Frank 2019 Gruner Veltliner, Finger Lakes.
Best Other Red Hybrid Varietal: Northern Cross Vineyard 2018 Estate, Frontenac, Upper Hudson.
Best Other Red Vinifera Varietal: Dr. Konstantin Frank 2018 Saperavi, Finger Lakes.
Best Pinot Gris: Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards 2019 Pinot Gris, Finger Lakes.
Best Pinot Noir: McCall Wines 2014 Reserve Corchaug Estate, Pinot Noir, North Fork of Long Island.
Best Red Blend (Vinifera & Non-Vinifera): Atwater 2019 Stone Bridge Red Blend, Finger Lakes.
Best Red Blend (Vinifera): Paumanok 2015 Assemblage Red Blend, North Fork of Long Island.
Best Riesling (Dry): Anthony Road 2019 Dry Riesling, Finger Lakes.
Best Rosé (0 to 2% RS): Ryan William Vineyard 2019 Rosé, Pinot Noir, Seneca Lake.
Best Sauvignon Blanc: Paumanok 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, North Fork of Long Island.
Best Traditional Method: Paumanok 2016 Blanc De Blancs, Chardonnay, North Fork of Long Island.
Best Traminette: Johnson Estate 2018 Estate Grown, Traminette, Lake Erie.
Best White Blend (Vinifera): Pindar Vineyards 2019 Dr. Dan’s Signature Collection White Blend, North Fork of Long Island.
The full list of competition results will be released after the Virtual Awards Ceremony on March 18.