GENEVA — The family kitchen was Jalil Lynch’s lab as a youngster.
For juices.
“I’ve been juicing since I was a kid,” Lynch said. “My parents pulled out the juicer most every day.”
He decided to turn his love for juicing into one of downtown Geneva’s newest businesses, Finger Lakes Juice Bar at 444 Exchange St., which he operates with his wife, Sarah. The couple have three children.
“If you’re passionate about something, you might as well turn it into a paycheck,” he said.
Finger Lakes Juice Bar offers juices and smoothies, along with paninis and salads — all with an accent on flavor, freshness and nutrition. Each smoothie and juice is made to order.
The juice bar is one of three businesses the couple own in the region. The others are Precious Cargo Transportation, which provides medical transport, wine tour transportation and other offerings in the region, and Viral Vibes, a store at Waterloo Premium Outlets that sells toys, games, accessories, apparel and more, which Sarah operates.
On Monday, Sarah was at Finger Lakes Juice Bar helping out with their newest venture, which Jalil said is off to a great start since opening in January.
He said that before opening, he calculated the volume of sales needed each day for the business to be successful.
“We made that on the fourth day,” he said.
Lynch said he opened Finger Lakes Juice Bar because there was a need for such an offering, saying many people are looking to make better choices with the stuff that goes into their bodies.
“You’ve got to give the people something healthy,” he said.
Lynch, who came to the Finger Lakes from New York City to be with Sarah — they eventually married — got his first taste of business by running Headley’s Liquor Barn for six years. However, he said the most important lesson he learned from that experience was that if you want to provide for your family and control your destiny, owning your own business is the way to go.
Lynch believes in the power of the juices and smoothies he offers, noting they provide the nutrients a body needs.
“Your body is made up of 102 minerals,” he explained, noting that his Green Juice, which includes something called sea moss, contains 92 of those minerals.
The strawberry rhubarb, a blend of sweet and tart, has been the most popular offering so far, the couple said.
Jalil noted that many are raving about their wraps, paninis and salads. Many items are vegan, but there are options to add in a protein if a customer chooses. There also are turkey and roast beef sandwiches and wraps on the menu.
Lynch said he didn’t think he’d be getting many Hobart and William Smith Colleges students coming through his doors, but to his delight he was wrong. Some came in and liked his products so much that they invited him up to campus to give out samples.
“They’ve been coming in ever since,” he said.
Emboldened by the success of the Geneva spot, Lynch said he plans to open two more Finger Lakes Juice Bar locations in the region.
Michael Mills, director of the Geneva Business Improvement District, said Finger Lakes Juice Bar is a welcomed addition to the city.
“The FLX Juice Bar is a vibrant and healthy food option coming to Geneva downtown,” he said. “This is another example of a proven business finding value in the Geneva marketplace, and we support and welcome their mission of inspiring others to be healthy in body and strong in spirit.”
