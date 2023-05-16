LYONS — Wayne County Administrator Rick House is among many county leaders statewide expressing concern with the loss of Medicaid dollars as part of the recently passed $229 billion state budget.
Under the plan, the state will take money from the Enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Program, whose funds were intended to be shared with local governments to reduce Medicaid spending. Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to use the funding to expand Medicaid eligibility and benefits and to increase payments to healthcare providers, including a 5% cost-of-living adjustment for workers in group homes and other facilities funded by the Office of Mental Health and the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities.
House estimates the county’s Medicaid cost share at approximately 13.5 million, which is $1.5 million more than budgeted.
In 2024, said House, those Medicaid shares will be approximately $16 million, or $4 million more than budgeted this year.
Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn said the change will have a significant impact on her county’s finances.
“By New York state not passing the federal funding for Medicaid on to Yates County will mean our annual Medicaid costs will increase $543,000 annually,” she said. “This is equivalent to a 3.4% tax increase for our 2023 budget. Currently, our Medicaid costs are already one-fourth of our tax levy, approximately $4 million of our $15.9 million tax levy. Adding to this already burdensome mandate for our county only makes it more difficult for us to continue to provide services without raising property taxes or depleting our reserves. We certainly did not need our Medicaid expenses to increase.”
She added that the “unfortunate news is coupled with the state indicating that federal money that has been withheld since 2016 from New York counties will not be provided for in this state budget. These enhanced Medical Assistance Percentage payments amount to approximately $1.3 million that is due to Yates County from New York state.”
House noted that both the state Assembly and Senate voted against the state intercepting the federal funds earmarked for counties in their one-house bills.
“County leaders across the state are extremely concerned that they’ll be forced to increase property taxes and cut local services to afford the difference,” he said.
He said state budget watchdogs estimate property taxes could go up from on average 7% to 14%.
“Some counties are contemplating, individually or collectively, legal action against the state,” he said.
Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-24 of Canandaigua, singled out the Medicaid claw-back by the state in her statement on the budget, which she characterized as “the Big Ugly.”
“Rather than reform New York’s bloated Medicaid program, Hochul is asking working families to pay even more to sustain it,” she said.
House noted that Wayne County is in excellent fiscal condition, but that it is in the midst of some costly projects, including the launch of a countywide ambulance service in July whose startup costs could approach $15 million. A host of other infrastructure improvements are included in a five-year capital plan estimated at $41 million.
“Our county does not need any additional burdens from the state that would inhibit our fiscal stability into the future,” he said. “Gov. Hochul’s office has rationalized the withholding of federal funds to counties because of the increased sales tax revenue that counties have received from online sales. Sales tax revenues could easily go down depending on the economy. However, Medicaid costs will not.”
Ontario County Administrator Chris DeBolt and Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe did not respond to requests for comment.