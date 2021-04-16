The region’s state legislators, all Republicans, continue to call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to lift the curfew and food-with-alcohol requirements for bars and restaurants, and for the Democratic-controlled Legislature to repeal his COVID-19 emergency powers.
Those calls didn’t end after Cuomo announced Wednesday that the 11 p.m. curfew for food and beverage would be moving to midnight, effective Monday.
“Enough is enough,” said state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua. “This curfew is arbitrary and unscientific. It’s hurting our local restaurants and bars, which are essential to our downtown business districts and the economic livelihood of our communities. Many of these small businesses have closed and too many others continue to struggle under the state’s onerous restrictions. The curfew has been lifted for other small businesses. It must also be lifted for restaurants and bars.”
Fellow state Sen. Tom O’Mara noted Thursday that Senate Republicans have introduced a concurrent resolution with Assembly Republicans to fully repeal the curfew. Under current rules, said O’Mara, the Legislature can repeal an emergency executive order by the governor through a concurrent resolution that needs a simple majority of both houses of the Legislature.
The Senate GOP has also introduced a resolution to repeal an executive order in effect since since last July that states that establishments licensed by the state Liquor Authority can only serve a customer an alcoholic beverage if the order is accompanied by the purchase of a food item.
“It’s time for the Legislature to step in and revisit Gov. Cuomo’s dozens of emergency executive orders to determine which ones are no longer needed, first and foremost, and then get them out of the way of a safe, practical, sensible, and badly needed reopening,” said O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats. “One of the first that needs rescinding is this arbitrary, capricious, non-scientific curfew that continues to prevent restaurants, bars, taverns and the entire hospitality industry from truly beginning a full recovery from the COVID-19 economic shutdown. It continues to destroy small business owners, their employees and the livelihoods they depend on.”
O’Mara noted that the curfew has been lifted for gyms, fitness centers, casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys and billiard halls.
On Thursday, Assembly Republicans, led by Minority Leader Will Barclay, echoed the call.
Local restaurants offer insight
It was a mixed response to the two executive orders by members of the local restaurant and beverage industry interviewed prior to the one-hour extension of curfew hours.
At The Linden Social Club in Geneva, co-owner Joe Kennedy said the curfew has had a big impact on the Linden Street establishment, which specializes in cocktails.
“It absolutely does,” he said of the 11 p.m. curfew that will extend to midnight as of Monday. “When looking at the bell curve of our revenue, it peaks around 11. That means some nights it cuts what we make in half.”
Victor Pultinas, owner of Lake Drum Brewing on East Castle Street in Geneva, agreed.
“Yeah, it sure does,” he said. “We typically would do a lot of business between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., but honestly, we’re 100% fine with the curfew. It forces folks to come out earlier and allows us to close earlier. We’re actually contemplating continuing closing around 11 p.m. I’d assume it’s hurting bars, and dive bars especially, the worst. It’s the sitting down while drinking that is really hurting us. But of course, I understand why the rules are in place.”
Dick Austin, of Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante in Geneva, said the curfew and food requirement has not affected by Seneca Street restaurant.
Pete Mitchell, who owns a group of six restaurants that include four Parker’s Grille and Tap House locations, Halsey’s in Geneva and 84 Fall in Seneca Falls, said the curfew has not had a big impact.
“It’s kind of changed people’s going-out habits,” he said, adding that many staff members are happy to get out of work earlier. “I know a lot of my employees, especially bar and kitchen folks, say they wouldn’t be all that unhappy that closing time was a couple of hours earlier.”
Mitchell’s manager, Amanda Rago, said the 11 p.m. curfew has not been a big issue.
“(Business) really dies down at all the restaurants (after that hour),” she said.
However, said Mitchell and Rago, the food-with-drink requirement is having a big impact.
Rago said pre-COVID, 60-65% of sales came from food, with the rest from alcoholic beverages. It’s now 80-85% food.
“We’d have a lot of regulars who just came in for a couple of drinks,” she said. “(The need to order food) is overwhelming the kitchen.”
Alcoholic drinks are more profitable than food, she noted.
“Drinks are quicker,” she said. “Any food item is 10-15 minutes. (Drinks are) quicker money. It’s easier money. (Eliminating the food requirement) would be a step in the right direction.”
For Pultinas, the food requirement is less onerous than for bars and restaurants.
“As a farm brewer (a New York state classification), we simply need to provide a bag of chips or popcorn or pretzels or other snack item, so although it’s annoying, we’re not losing sales because of it,” he said. “Our issue is a lack of space. That’s why losing our parklet (during the upcoming Geneva streetscape project) is going to hurt us, and I believe Geneva, in such a great way. Outside seating is crucial right now, and with such uncertainty this summer/fall, we’re contemplating other location options, even though that’s the last thing we want to do.”