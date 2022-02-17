Everyone knows the hit inflation is having on the price of just about everything, and trying to find ways to deal with those rising prices isn’t easy.
It may mean choosing a cheaper cut of beef. Or, refraining from buying those chicken wings in the hot bar at Wegmans.
However, in a car-dependent area such as ours, you still need to put gas in the vehicle, regardless of the price.
And boy, has the price risen.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Rochester area was $2.56 at this time last year. The average price today: about $3.70 a gallon. That means for a vehicle with a 12-gallon tank, the price for a fill-up has jumped from about $30.72 to $44.40. If you fill up once a week — and many do more than that — that’s about $54 a month. For many people, that’s a big hit on their finances.
And, the price has risen fast. According to AAA, the average price of gas a month ago in Rochester was about $3.50 a gallon.
The highest gas price recorded in Rochester, according to AAA: $4.24 a gallon on July 8, 2008.
The Finger Lakes Times asked readers on its Facebook page how they were faring with the higher gas prices. The answer: not so well.
“It is definitely putting a strain on my husband’s and mine’s business,” Ashley Eisenhauer said. “We deliver bread, and the cost to fill up our box truck per week is getting beyond sickening.”
Jessica Youngman of Palmyra, an editor working at Syracuse University, said the prices are “not making my commute to work in Syracuse very fun.”
Unfortunately, gas prices are likely to get worse before they get better, said Elizabeth Carey, director of public relations and corporate communications for AAA Western and Central New York.
“We should be experiencing the cheapest gas prices (of the year) right now,” she said, noting that prices rise in the spring with the changeover of gas blends, along with the onset of the summer driving season.
Carey said higher gas prices are related partly to supply and partly to demand.
According to the Energy Information Administration, domestic gasoline supplies decreased, while gasoline demand increased, which puts upward pressure on pump prices.
However, Carey said the price of crude oil is, largely, the determining factor for gas prices, and it has skyrocketed to about $90 a barrel, compared to a nearly negative value in the depths of a worldwide economic slowdown caused by pandemic shutdowns that killed demand for fossil fuels.
Additionally, the threat of a Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine is causing oil price hikes, she said. Any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market, Carey explained.
The Biden administration’s push toward renewable energy and away from fossil fuels — a large contributor to global warming — is having an effect on domestic energy supplies too, Carey maintained.
Congressman Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, agreed.
In a call with reporters Thursday, Reed accused the Biden administration of contributing to shrinking domestic supplies by not encouraging domestic oil and natural gas development, as well as fighting oil pipeline construction. He called it a “completely asinine” approach.
“You are seeing one of the biggest drivers of inflation at the pump,” Reed said. “That is real money every time we go to the gas pump.”
AAA’s Carey remains somewhat optimistic that gas prices will drop in the coming months, but admits the indicators are not encouraging.
“Hopefully we’ll get some relief in the spring,” Carey said, “but it does not look good.”
Commenting on the Times Facebook page, Geneva resident Tony DiCostanzo said motorists haven’t changed their spending habits in light of the high gas prices — yet.
“Once the price reaches the $4 mark, people will start cutting back on their discretionary spending in other areas or just stop driving unnecessarily,” he said. “It happened the last time gas rose to the $4 mark. There will be less eating out, less clothes buying, going to movies, concerts, etc. On the other hand, credit-card debt will increase. The rich will get richer and the poor, poorer.”
Jess Nyx said her habits already have changed.
“We shop one time a week and only go to work,” she said. “We had to add a vet appointment about 70 miles away into our budget. Wouldn’t have even thought about the gas it would take a year ago. Inflation and gas prices have absolutely changed how we think about travel. Electricity costs too. We don’t eat out. We don’t buy extras.”