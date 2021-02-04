WATERLOO — Despite the roller coaster that was 2020, Finger Lakes Textiles reached a milestone with Arctic Gear, its cold-weather accessories line.
Arctic Gear has sold 10,000 hats.
The company, in operation since early 2018, is manned by individuals with all levels of ability working side by side in an inclusive manufacturing center.
“(Finger Lakes Textiles) is an employer for people of all skills and abilities, creating an amazing team” Director of Operations Lisa Guernsey said. “It is truly a team effort meeting the quick-growing demand for our high-quality Arctic Gear products. Since this past September, the team embraced the customer demand (and no surprise) never missed a beat.”
The rise in demand since this September can be attributed to factors such as a growing product line offering the latest styles, showcasing new sizes for both infant and toddler, and the introduction of new materials. Finger Lakes Textiles also added a line of adult hats, Repreve, that are made out of recycled water bottles. All of these new lines can be found at www.arcticgear.org.
At Arctic Gear, 100% of all profits go toward resources and programs helping individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities within the Finger Lakes region.
“To achieve this milestone is truly remarkable, but even more remarkable are the dedicated and passionate workers we have at Finger Lakes Textiles,” said Ashley Burke, vice president of Clinical and Business Operations at Mozaic, a parent company of Finger Lakes Textiles. “I am so proud of this accomplishment and so grateful for every person across the United States that has purchased one of our hats. I am excited to see what 2021 brings and look forward to celebrating the next milestone.”