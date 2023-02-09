SENECA FALLS — When the temperature dropped Seneca Meadows, Inc., decided it would do all it could to keep its workers warm as they toiled outdoors.
The company, which runs the landfill on Route 414, also decided it would help a local company increase its business.
Enter Finger Lakes Textiles, and not for the first time.
A division of Mozaic, the company is a not-for-profit organization supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, It employs an integrated manufacturing workforce of 50 employees with diverse abilities.
Finger Lakes Textiles produces hats and winter headwear as well as a commercial brand called “Arctic Gear” which also offers customized, private labeling for businesses big and small.
Seneca Meadows reached out and requested an order of warm knit and fleece hats for their company.
Finger Lakes Textiles supplied SMI with high-quality hats, complete with their SMI logo, for the winter season.
Both companies looked at it as a win-win for everyone.
“At Seneca Meadows we purchase many quality goods and services locally that support our team. Arctic Gear and the Mozaic team have been providing our team with a variety of styles of winter hats the last several years. They provide a superior product at a competitive price made right here in Seneca County,” said Mark Benjamin, SMI’s Community Relations director.
“Seneca Meadows not only gives back to its community but engages with it as well,” says the Finger Lakes Textile’s Vice President of Clinical and Business Operations, Ashley Burke.
She said SMI is supportive of Mozaic.
“Along with purchasing private-label hats, they have participated in Mozaic’s annual golf tournament over the years which helps to raise funds to support our mission. They have a generous spirit and are always a pleasure to work with.”
To learn more about Finger Lakes Textiles visit fingerlakestextiles.org.