CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Visitors Connection’s ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response is being recognized for its strategic communications and the team’s response to quickly assist small businesses in Ontario County.
The official tourism promotion agency of Ontario County was awarded two platinum-level awards in the “Crisis Communication Plan or Response” and “Team Achievement” categories from the MarCom Awards, which honor excellence in marketing and communication.
Finger Lakes Visitors Connection found itself filling a new role in the community following the “New York State on PAUSE” executive order which suspended travel and directed all non-essential businesses to close in-office functions. To combat the swift and devastating impact the pandemic had on small businesses in Ontario County, FLVC worked with the Ontario County Economic Development Corp. to address and assist with the county’s job losses and business closings.
Initially, FLVC helped streamline the process of reopening across all industries using a two-pronged approach. First, the #VisitConfidently Resource Center was developed for businesses to get personal protective equipment, signage, and cleaning supplies needed to reopen. To date, the Resource Center has fulfilled 87 orders by 84 businesses and individuals, and continues to remain open. It provides resources such as reopening templates, sample forms, webinars, and links to supporting websites.
Most recently, FLVC launched an e-learning training module for workforce re-education on customer service in a COVID-active world. This complimentary training for employees in Ontario County is designed to address the challenges of providing the best guest experience in a safe environment that aligns with state protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It guides employees on how to effectively communicate with guests and provide quality service during these challenging times.
The judges of the MarCom Awards were impressed by FLVC’s team efforts in assisting small businesses with reopening, naming it a platinum winner in the newly created “Team Achievement” category.
“While we are still very much in the midst of this pandemic, the team knew from the moment ‘New York State on PAUSE’ was enacted, we would have to find new proactive and reactive ways to support Ontario County’s small businesses and residents,” said Valerie Knoblauch, president of Finger Lakes Visitors Connection. “I am proud of what we were able to accomplish in the past year, although I know our work is not yet done. We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but in the meantime, the FLVC team will continue to remain motivated and constantly pivot to be a resource and advocate for our visitors, residents, and small business community.”
FLVC also was named a finalist for its #VisitConfidently Resource Center in the “Sustainability” category of the Skift IDEA Awards, which recognize “companies defining the future of travel through innovation, design, and experiences across the consumer journey”.
The #VisitConfidently Resource Center is available for Ontario County businesses. Find more information at VisitFingerLakes.com/reopen.