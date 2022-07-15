PENN YAN — The Finger Lakes region once again fared strongly in the 36th annual New York Wine Classic, a nationally recognized competition highlighting the best of the state’s wines.
During a live virtual event hosted by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul presented the Governor’s Cup, the top award, to Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards’ Solera Sherry and Wölffer Estate’s 2020 Diosa Late-Harvest. They also shared the Best Dessert Wine title.
Weis Vineyards of Hammondsport, Steuben County, was named Winery of the Year.
“We are honored to receive the coveted Governor’s Cup,” said Leigh Hazlitt-Triner, co-CEO of Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards in Hector, Schuyler County, which also has operations in Naples. “This award is a testament to our talented and hardworking winemaking and vineyard teams; we couldn’t be more proud.”
Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards was established in 1985 by the late Jerry Hazlitt and his wife, Elaine. The family has been growing grapes and orchard fruits as their business since 1852. The winery and vineyards are now managed by sixth generation family members Doug Hazlitt and Leigh (Hazlitt) Triner.
Hans Peter Weis, owner and winemaker at Weis, and Ashlee Weis, owner and marketing director, expressed thanks on the winery’s Facebook page for the Winery of the Year recognition and individual accolades for two of its wines.
“The biggest thank you to everyone for all the love,” they posted. “We are so thankful and honored to win 2022 Winery of the Year, Best White Wine and Best Rosé Wine. An especially huge shout-out to our amazing Weis team. You are all the best!”
Samuel Filler, executive director of the New York Wine & Grape Foundation said the competition highlights the quality of New York’s wine industry.
“We wish to extend our congratulations to all the winners and recognize the two historic and important wineries that tied for the Governor’s Cup trophy this year,” he said. “They, along with the Winery of the Year, Weis Vineyards, are perfect examples of the breadth and depth of quality wines New York can produce. From Long Island to the Finger Lakes, from dry wines to dessert wines, New York truly does have something for every wine enthusiast. What an adventure it would be to plan a visit to each of these winners this summer and fall.”
Hochul echoed that thought.
“The New York Wine Classic celebrates the very best of New York’s wine and grape industries, and this year’s winners are stellar examples of the high-quality wine we’ve come to know and love in our state,” she said. “I congratulate Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards, Wölffer Estate Vineyard, and Weis Vineyards on receiving these prestigious awards. The wine industry is an essential part of New York’s agricultural economy and I’m proud to support the continued innovation, growth, and success of our wineries and farmers.”
Other New York Wine Classic Best in Category winners included:
Best Red Wine: Keuka Lake Vineyards’ 2020 Leon Millot.
Best Sparkling Wine: Dr. Konstantin Frank’s 2017 Blanc De Blanc.
Best Specialty Wine: Winery of Ellicottville’s Red Raspberry Wine.
For the second year, the Wine and Grape Foundation said it partnered with the Beverage Testing Institute to judge wines submitted. Scores were awarded by BTI’s trained sensory panel comprised of beverage directors, sommeliers, top bartenders, retail buyers and educators.
Judging took place from April 15 through June 15, and included 694 entries from 101 wineries from across the state. A total of seven platinum, 234 gold, 324 silver and 110 bronze medals were awarded.