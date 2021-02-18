GENEVA — The Finger Lakes Workforce Investment Board has undergone a change in leadership.
Karen Springmeier, the longtime and first executive director of the agency, retired Feb. 1. Lynn Freid is her successor.
“Karen has been involved in the workforce development field for over 41 years,” FLWIB Chairman Rick Plympton noted. “She has been instrumental in establishing regional collaboration and partnerships and received the (New York Association of Training and Employment Professionals) Statewide Leadership Award in 2019. Karen will be greatly missed by her colleagues locally and statewide.”
“When I started in the field as a naive Workforce Board director, Karen was quick to come to my rescue, always being generous with her knowledge and ready to help when I needed it,” added Melinda Mack, executive director of NYATEP. “As my board chair, her grace, compassion, creativity, and willingness to roll up her sleeves allowed us to take the steps needed to make NYATEP what it is today.”
“It has been a wonderful career, and I have worked with the greatest colleagues in the state and was very fortunate to have the staff and great board members throughout my tenure as executive director,” Springmeier said. “I will never forget the wonderful achievements we have made together to serve the job seekers and businesses in the Finger Lakes. Together we have made a difference and with the economic and workforce recovery on its way, Lynn will be a great leader with a great team and board to work with.”
Freid is excited to assume her new role.
“I look forward to continuing Karen’s legacy of innovative workforce and economic work; moving the needle towards effective long-term solutions in our communities and beyond,” she said. “I am grateful and excited to continue this work with excellent partners, board and staff.”
“We are very pleased to have Lynn join us as the new executive director,” Plympton said. “Lynn brings over 17 years in the workforce development field working at FLCC, the Workforce Development Institute, and serving on the Finger Lakes Workforce Investment Board for four years. Lynn received the FAME STAR award in 2018 and has delivered workforce testimony to both state and national legislature. Karen and Lynn have worked together for many years, and the transition is going very smoothly.”