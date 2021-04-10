WATKINS GLEN — The annual Fire & Ice parties at Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel have drawn crowds and raised thousands of dollars for local non-profits through the years. However, due to government restrictions and safety concerns, the annual celebration and fundraiser will move online in 2021.
“We couldn’t bear the thought of not making our annual donation to a local charity,” explained David Hart, CEO of Buffalo-based Hart Hotels, which owns Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel. “This year, for obvious reasons, we’re not able to host our annual Fire & Ice event at our hotel. However, that will not stop us from coming together to celebrate as a community and supporting this important work.”
Donations are being accepted, and they include the opportunity to win a luxury getaway.
The grand-prize winner will enjoy a two-night stay in a suite overlooking Seneca Lake at the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel, along with other amenities. Second prize is a one-night stay at the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel, dinner for two, a 30-minute massage, and more.
All proceeds from entries will benefit The Schuyler Health Foundation.
For more information and to enter, visit https://schuyler-health-foundation.tapkat.org/winfingerlakesgetaway.