GENEVA — The northeast corner of Exchange and Seneca streets in downtown Geneva has a long connection to the city’s banking history.
That history may be coming to an end.
Five Star Bank announced it is closing its branch at Seneca and South Exchange streets as part of a consolidation effort in a number of communities where it operates, including Geneva. The nearby drive-thru operation on Elizabeth Blackwell Street will remain open, while full-service banking operations will be consolidated into the Geneva Plaza branch on Hamilton Street, the bank announced.
Five Star said in a press release the closure of the 2 Seneca St. branch and others in the region is part of an effort to “streamline its retail branches to better align with shifting customer needs and preferences.” It added that in-branch transactions continue to decline at a 6% pace since 2018, mirroring a national trend in which customers do more of their banking business online.
Five Star Bank was formed in 2005 through the merger of the National Bank of Geneva and a number of other small, independent outfits.
The building where the branch is closing was built in the late 1960s, after the original bank was demolished to make way for a more modern structure. Other banks in downtown Geneva did the same thing during the city’s urban renewal period, much of it focused on Seneca Street.
Chief Executive Officer Martin Birmingham said Five Star must adapt to changing times.
“While our values and service promises remain steadfast, we have a fundamental responsibility to our customers, associates and the communities we serve to adapt our approach as market conditions change,” he said. “Now, as the reliance on, and customer demand for, digital banking services rise, our branch offices must evolve once again.”
The bank said an analysis “identified, among other things, overlapping service areas, automation opportunities and streamlining of processes and operations that would enhance customer experiences and facilitate the long-term sustainability of current and future branches.”
Branches in Batavia, Bath, Avoca, Elmira Heights and Olean are closing, also.
The company said about 6% of its workforce is affected by the closures. Some are being offered new jobs, while others can apply for open positions, the bank said.
Severance packages based on tenure are being offered to those who are affected, Five Star noted.
“This was a very difficult decision to make, but it was done with equity and dignity at the forefront,” Birmingham said. “It’s never easy to say goodbye to colleagues, but to successfully serve our clients now and long into the future, embracing change was necessary.”
Five Star spokesperson Shelly Doran said Monday no decisions have been made on the future of the downtown building where the Geneva branch is closing. Hobart and William Smith Colleges leases some of the building’s space.
“While we will be discontinuing our branch activities at that location, approximately 60% of the building will continue to be used by Hobart and William Smith Colleges,” Doran stated. “In Geneva and other markets where we are consolidating branches, of primary concern is how the buildings will be used to improve their communities, regardless of whether we will continue to own or sell the property. We will carefully and thoughtfully consider the community’s best interests.”
Dave Linger, president of the Geneva Business Improvement District, had not heard about Five Star’s downtown branch closure when contacted Monday.
“I am disappointed to hear that the downtown Five Star Bank may be closing,” he said. “It was a long-standing institution, and it will be sorely missed. My fear is that decisions are being made during the pandemic that could have an adverse impact not only on Geneva, but in other small downtowns nationwide.”
While the loss of a major business hurts, downtown is persevering through challenging times, Linger said, pointing to three new businesses that will be opening over the next two months.
“We are weathering the storm,” he said.