GENEVA — The members of Webster Federal Credit Union approved a merger with Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union at a special meeting held Nov. 30.
The 56-year-old Webster Federal Credit Union at 815 Ridge Road will continue at that location under the same name, but will operate as a division of Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union.
On a consolidated basis, the merger between Webster and Finger Lakes federal credit unions will serve more than 22,000 members, employ 55, and result in excess of $215 million in total assets, with five branch locations. Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union’s expanded charter now includes any person who lives, works, worships, volunteers, attends school, organized businesses or legal entities in Monroe, Ontario, Seneca & Yates counties.
“We could not be more excited about the partnership between our two credit unions and the dynamic synergies it will create,” FLFCU President and CEO Bob McFadden said. “Webster will be able to deliver members a significant and meaningful expansion of products and services such as mortgages, business lending, card rewards, new options for CDs and money market accounts, and much more. We are committed to delivering exceptional service, highly competitive rates, and products with rewards features, and low or no fees. With the overall growth we anticipate, the strength we will share, and the potential of what we can achieve together is more than the sum of the parts.”
The credit unions officially merged, and combined financial statements, as of Nov. 30. However, they will maintain two separate banking systems for a few months as they prepare for the integration of core operating systems. Full integration of accounts, products and services is expected to happen in April 2021.