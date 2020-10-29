GENEVA — Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union has hired Michael Giancursio as its senior vice-president and chief lending officer.
Giancursio, who brings over two decades of experience in commercial lending, commercial cash management services, credit analysis, credit administration, and sales, will lead all lending sales and operations.
He previously worked as the CLO for Fairport Savings Bank, and was a national bank examiner for the Comptroller of the Currency.
“We are extremely excited to now offer commercial lending and business banking services and look upon it as an important next step in our strategic plan to continue to expand the service we offer across the greater Finger Lakes region,” Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union President and Chief Executive Officer Bob McFadden said in a press release. “Mike is the perfect fit for our growing credit union. With his talents and experience joining our dedicated team and culture, his leadership will play an integral role in our expansion plans and continued success.”
Giancursio is a graduate of Ithaca College. He has served on the board at the Eastside and Carlson YMCAs, and is a member of Penfield Country Club and Koinonia Fellowship Church.
Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union has four branches serving more than 20,000 members in Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Yates counties.
