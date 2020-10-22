GENEVA — Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union announced last week it will work with Higgins Financial Advisors to provide retirement and investment services to its members.
“Our important relationship with Higgins Financial Advisors gives us an opportunity to meet the needs of our members seeking investment and insurance solutions,” credit union President and CEO Bob McFadden said. “The advisors at Higgins Financial will work directly with our members in achieving their financial goals.”
Higgins Financial Services is at 6819 Pittsford Palmyra Road (Suite 100) in the Monroe County town of Perinton. Contact HFS at (585) 223-2500.
Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union is a $194 million, community-based credit union with four branches serving over 20,000 members across Ontario, Monroe, Seneca and Yates counties. It helps its members achieve their financial goals by providing convenient, high-value financial products, delivered with exceptional personal service.
Find more information on Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union at www.flfcu.org.