Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. Around 2 inches of rain fell in the eastern Rochester suburbs last night. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Monroe and Ontario. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding along Irondequoit Creek and other low-lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 651 AM EDT, The gauge on Irondequoit Creek indicated that there is flooding at Ellison Park, and possibly some roadways in and near the park. There also may be ponding of water in other nearby low-lying areas in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Rochester, Irondequoit, East Rochester, Fairport, Brighton, Penfield, Victor, Pittsford and Fishers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&