CLIFTON SPRINGS — Sandy Landuyt said all she’s ever really wanted to do was work with flowers. She has made a 43-year career of it, with the past 15 spent in her own shop, Sandy’s Floral Gallery, in this historic village.
The pandemic, though, was a little hard on the business — as it was on many places — since Landuyt had to close off public contact. She became a one-woman show, she said, arranging and doing curbside and other deliveries to make sure that there continued to be bright blooms in the lives of Finger Lakes residents.
“I think we’re starting to get back up,” Landuyt said about business and her decision to celebrate her 15-year anniversary by hosting an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 26. There will be hors d’oeuvres and giveaways. It is also an opportunity to introduce customers, old and new, to the upgraded shop and its new name, Flowers by Sandy.
At 14 W. Main St., Flowers by Sandy is in the Peirce Block of a beautifully maintained 19th-century building. There is a covered walkway.
“There’s an art gallery right down the street, and I wanted to differentiate a little bit from that,” Landuyt said about the new name, which also confirms that she actually puts together all of the arrangements.
She said the facelift was needed because nothing much was done physically to the business since Landuyt took it over from Village Green Florist in 2008. She decided over the past winter it was time to refurbish.
She replaced the tired carpet with hardwood flooring and repainted the dark green walls and cabinets a pale blue. The new color brightened up the interior of the store, enhancing the natural light that comes in from the floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the establishment.
Landuyt, whose favorite flower is the peony, studied horticulture at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES in Flint and then attended SUNY Morrisville, later going to Cleveland’s Hixson School of Floral Design. A native of Seneca Falls, she worked for several area florists over the years, including Sinicropi Florist and Gift Shop in Seneca Falls and Lake Country Florists in Geneva, before buying Village Green.
“We are family-owned and -operated. We are committed to offering only the finest floral arrangements and gifts, backed by service that is friendly and prompt,” says the store’s website, www.sandysfloralgallery.net. “Because all of our customers are important, our professional staff is dedicated to making your experience a pleasant one.”
Susan Peck is her co-manager, Sarah Upchurch is the gardenerette (she takes care of the plants), and Lori Manning and Skip Vine are the delivery drivers.
The shop serves Clifton Springs, Phelps, Newark, Geneva, Manchester/Shortsville, Canandaigua, Seneca Castle and Stanley. It has a large inventory of fresh flowers for weddings, funerals, birthdays, anniversaries and get-well bouquets, as well as other occasions. Landuyt also has silk arrangements, plants, dish gardens, dried floral arrangements, and many gift items, gift baskets, and greeting cards.
Janice Wright of Clifton Springs is a big fan of Landuyt’s store. Wright stopped by the floral shop recently and said she was delighted with the shop’s new look. She also noted that Landuyt has a special knack for knowing how to add meaningful touches to arrangements.
When Wright’s husband, local veterinarian Dr. John Wright, passed away in 2009, Landuyt placed Webkinz in the funeral flowers. They were small stuffed animals that she sold in the store, and the ones she used were cats and dogs, one for each of the couple’s five grandchildren.
Landuyt said she never tires of going to work and is pleased when customers like Wright are satisfied with her work.
“It’s all about loving what you do,” Landuyt said.