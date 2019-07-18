ALBANY — The Finger Lakes Times’ annual preseason football magazine claimed two awards, and Chief Photographer Spencer Tulis claimed three individual awards, in 2018 competitions work among newspapers in the Times‘ circulation category.
All told, the FLT captured 14 awards — seven in the New York Newspapers Advertising & Marketing Executives competition, four in the New York State Associated Press Association contest, and three in the NY News Publishers Association contest.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our team in being recognized for our hard work by AP, NYPA and NYNAME,” Times Publisher Mark Lukas said. “Most importantly, these awards represent the passion for excellence this team has in striving to produce the best content for our readers and the best results for our advertisers. Congratulations!”
The football section — coordinated by Sports Supervisor Alan Brignall and created by graphic artists Mary E. Thorpe and Anne Allis — won a publishers award for Distinguished Sports Supplement and took third place for Best Special Sections/Niche Publications in the NYNAME competition. Tulis and sportswriters Matt Meckley and Michael Tyman provided content for the section.
Tulis also captured first and second place in the AP competition for online photo galleries of Seneca County flooding and the Women’s March in Seneca Falls, and he won a Publishers award for Distinguished Online Photo Gallery.
Other individual awards by Times staffers went to:
• Executive Editor Mike Cutillo, who took first place for column writing in the AP competition for newspapers in Division I with an entry that included columns on the shooting at the Capital Gazette, weather terms and social media.
• Reporter Steve Buchiere, who won second place for business story writing in the AP Division I competition with a Business of the Week story on Prutzman’s Mattress Shop in Newark.
• Graphic Artist Allis, who earned first place in the NYNAME contest for Best Small Space Ad.
Other NYNAME awards included: first place in Best Multi-Advertiser Pages (Thorpe, Allis) and Best Online Dynamic Ad; second place in Best Public Service or Non-Profit Special Section for Community Giving (Thorpe, Allis and Roxanne Ferris); and third place in Best Multi-Advertiser Pages (Thorpe, Allis) and Best Magazine for “Explore!” (Thorpe, Allis, Ferris).
In the Publishers competition, the Times also won for Distinguished Feature Supplement for its “Indulge” magazine, which is organized by Marisa Enzinna and paginated by Chief Copy Editor Mary Schoonover with content contributions from Tulis, Schoonover and reporters Mike Hibbard and Susan Clark Porter.
NYNAME awards were handed out at the organization’s April conference in Albany. The state AP held its annual award banquet in Saratoga in June. The state Publishers Association held its Awards for Excellence Banquet last night in Albany.
