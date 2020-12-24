PENN YAN — The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance presented its 2020 Excellence in Customer Service Award to Natalie Travis, Brud Holland, and Jason Bunnell, the management team members at Plum Point Lodge on Seneca Lake, in the Yates County town of Milo.
The award was given during the Alliance’s annual holiday party Dec. 15, held virtually.
FLTA asked partner businesses to nominate individuals and/or teams that exemplified excellence in customer service throughout 2020. After careful review by the selection committee, made up of previous award winners, the management team at Plum Point Lodge on Seneca was chosen.
This is a team that “demonstrates remarkable commitment, determination and professionalism in the pursuit of the company’s mission to ‘embody the best in Finger Lakes lodging, food & beverage, and experiences’ despite the formidable obstacles and continuing frustrations resulting from the coronavirus pandemic,” the Alliance said in a press release.
“We have never stayed at a location where we felt more appreciated, accepted, and welcomed,” a recent customer of Plum Point Lodge said. “We give the highest praise to Natalie and her staff.”
“This management team is setting an enhanced standard of service to which we can all aspire,” Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michael Hardy added.
Alison Hunt of Rep. Tom Reed’s office recognized the management team with a congressional proclamation.
“This holiday event is a great opportunity to connect virtually and catch up, all while celebrating the holiday season with good cheer and common wish to put the pandemic behind us,” FLTA President Cindy Kimble added. “We want to highlight the meaning of the season and use this time to recognize excellent customer service from front line staff who have really made a difference throughout this very difficult year.”