GENEVA — The Finger Lakes Workforce Investment Board has named ITT Goulds Pumps its “Finger Lakes Hires Business of the Week.”
Finger Lakes Hires promotes businesses in need of workers by promoting their workforce culture and opportunities.
ITT Goulds Pumps hires about 15 new machinists per year. Employees are provided with on-the-job training by highly skilled machinists, as well as undergoing formal internal training. Additionally, the company partners with Finger Lakes Community College to provide training that readies students for immediate employment with the skills needed to become machinists. Training programs and services for skill building and career development are offered to help bolster skill sets and enable workers to meet career development goals. Included are tuition assistance, hands-on learning, technology training and online learning programs.
For a full listing of current machinist openings at ITT Goulds Pumps go to fingerlakesworks.com.