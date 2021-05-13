GENEVA — Finger Lakes Hires (FLWIB) bestowed recognition on Finger Lakes Advanced Manufacturing Enterprise (FAME) for 13 years of service to the manufacturing industry in the Finger Lakes’ nine-county region.
Finger Lakes Hires assists businesses in need of workers by promoting their workforce culture and opportunities.
“FAME is an integral resource for production companies, educators and working families” said Lynn Freid, director of FLWIB. “Working together, partners have ensured that today’s workers are prepared for tomorrow’s workforce,” she added.
Originating in 2008 with regional manufacturers in partnership with the FLWIB to ensure a talented workforce for the region, representatives from local business came together with three top priorities:
• Improve collaboration with workforce educators and help advanced manufacturing companies recruit, hire and train skilled workers.
• Build a pipeline of skilled qualified advanced manufacturing candidates, by engaging youth in pursuing manufacturing careers.
• Raise awareness about the importance of and opportunities in advanced manufacturing.
FAME’s focus on workforce development has led to innovative initiatives contributing to the workforce talent that the manufacturing industry needs to thrive in a globally competitive marketplace. FAME seeks to aid the region’s advanced manufacturing companies in building a world-class workforce talent that has the skills, inspiration, and motivation to advance the industry.
To learn more about FAME go to fingerlakesworks.com.