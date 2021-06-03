GENEVA — The Finger Lakes Workforce Investment Board released a four-year “Local Plan” last week, and a 30-day period of public comment is underway.
The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act provides specific elements that must be addressed in the development of the local plan for the local workforce development areas. This includes strategic planning elements and plans to work with partners in the local workforce development system, as well as review of WIOA applications and designation of local demand occupation lists.
The FLWIB is made up of members from the private and public sector of Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties. Its board of directors is the decision-making entity responsible for:
• Overseeing the local workforce system.
• Developing a strategic plan.
• Designating one-stop operator(s).
• Certifying eligible providers of youth, training and intensive services.
• Negotiating local performance measures.
• Establishing performance goals.
• Evaluating and improving performance.
To view the Local Plan, visit https://fingerlakesworks.com/flwib-local-plan/.