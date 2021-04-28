The Finger Lakes wine region is hardly an unknown quantity these days — not with back-to-back America’s Best Wine Region wins in 2019 and 2020 in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards, as well as numerous newspaper and trade magazine stories.
It gets another nice shot of publicity this week on a streaming show focusing on wine, food and more.
On Thursday, the wine region will be featured on “V is for Vino,” hosted by Vince Anter, a certified sommelier and founder of the streamed show, which moves into season three this Thursday, and looks not only at the Finger Lakes wine region, but also Walla Walla, Washington, and Ensenada, Mexico.
Here is the description of Episode Three featuring the Finger Lakes:
Who says you can’t grow wine in the cold? Vince heads to western New York in the middle of winter to talk about the Finger Lakes wine region and its most important grape, Riesling. After exploring Watkins Glenn State Park, Vince visits Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery to learn about Konstantin Frank, and why wine in the Finger Lakes doesn’t exist without him. Next, he heads to Fox Run Vineyards and Sheldrake Point Winery to taste all sorts of styles of Riesling; dry, off-dry, sweet and aged. Finally, Chef Orlando (Rodriguez) cooks a four-course meal to pair with four Rieslings at Graft Wine + Cider Bar (in Watkins Glen).
Anter said Tuesday that he’s been a fan of Finger Lakes wine for years.
“I had been trying to put together this Finger Lakes episode for a few years because it’s such an important part of the American wine story,” he said. “The Finger Lakes also has such a different style of wine than people typically associate with West Coast wine. Cool climate wines are my absolute favorite, both when it comes to drinking on their own and food pairing, and this finally allowed me to show off the best cool climate wines in America.”
He said the focus was on Riesling because “it’s such an iconic grape here, and so versatile. From still to sparkling, dry to sweet, a lot of people have misconceptions about Riesling, and I used this episode to dispel those notions.”
Anter said the wine did not disappoint, nor did the beauty of the Finger Lakes, even in the dead of winter. Taping took place in late February.
“I know that sounds funny to say, but you don’t realize until you get here how stunning the water is, even in the winter,” he said. “Especially on sunny days, the way the light reflects on the water is awesome, and the versatility of the area with all the waterfalls and glens makes it a region you could spend a lot of time exploring.”
Kyle Anne Pallischeck, executive director of the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, worked with Anter on setting up winery visits.
“We shared the opportunity with our membership and made the connections for those interested in participating,” she said, noting that Anter had already made arrangements with Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery in Urbana, Steuben County.
“I decided to sign Sheldrake Point as a Cayuga Lake sponsor, but also encouraged Vince to find a Seneca Lake sponsor to effectively ‘fill out’ the region,” said Pallischeck. “I’m thrilled to see increased interest from programs like ‘V is for Vino,’ who actively worked to produce an entire episode about the Finger Lakes, rather than the region being a footnote in a story about U.S. wine production. Having a show like ‘V is for Vino’ come and showcase that we are accessible and fun even in the winter highlights the fact that the Finger Lakes is a cool climate wine region, which is a key part of what makes our wine so distinctive.”
Chuck Tauck, owner of Sheldrake, on the west side of Cayuga Lake in Ovid, said he is typically skeptical about such projects, but when it came from Pallischeck, he decided to give Anter a call. He was sold.
“Vince pointed me to the episodes already produced and available on Prime, and I was immediately impressed by the professionalism and the fun and whimsy that was expressed in all the shows,” he said. “I was especially impressed with Vince as the host in the shows as well — he’s very engaging and entertaining.”
Tauck noted that happily, taping happened on a beautiful late-winter day.
Another winery featured is Fox Run Vineyards on Seneca Lake in Benton. Co-owner Scott Osborn said he was impressed with Anter’s wine acumen.
“Vince was one of the best interviewers I’ve sat down with,” he said. “The conversation was effortless and he had an incredible amount of wine knowledge and curiosity for the Finger Lakes. His film crew were professional and a pleasure to work with. The four or five hours they spent here flew by.”
Graft Wine & Cider Bar’s Rodriguez said he enjoyed preparing the meal and wine pairing with Anter.
“I am super excited to be part of this season showcasing the Finger Lakes region,” he said. “It was my pleasure and an honor to make food that pairs with Riesling wines in the Finger Lakes region.”
Tauck said viewers will be impressed.
“While I have not seen the final episode, the drafts have been great — communicating the Finger Lakes and our wines really well — and even in winter,” he said. “For the wine audience that ‘V is for Vino’ attracts, I believe the Finger Lakes episode will really help to increase both awareness and respect in the big world of wine.”