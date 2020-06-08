GENEVA — You wouldn’t expect many new businesses to pop up in downtown Geneva in the middle of a pandemic.
But that is what Geneva native Jim Cecere decided to do with his new business, Finger Lakes Goods.
“I certainly got some raised eyebrows, saying ‘You’re doing this now?’” Cecere said with a laugh.
The fledgling business launched online in mid-May, and Cecere expects to open his store in the former Geneva Printing location at 44 Linden St. soon. Renovations by building owner Dave Linger are continuing, he said.
Finger Lakes Goods features specialty products exclusively from the region and range from coffee, honey and maple syrup to handcrafted soaps and lotions, he said. He also features product bundles of items that complement each other, such as barbecue sauces.
“I wanted to do a business that showcases the region,” said Cecere. “I wanted to showcase the fantastic things that are made here.”
Cecere said his web strategy is an Amazon-like shopping experience, but with Finger Lakes-only products, with offerings such as same-day or next-day delivery.
For Cecere, a 1987 graduate of Geneva High School who has a bachelor’s degree from Hobart College and a graduate degree from Duke University, opening a business here is a homecoming.
He spent the last 25 years working in finance and asset management in Philadelphia and more recently New York City. Cecere said he worked with a number of startup businesses during his career and took that knowledge with him into his first entrepreneurial venture.
He returned to Geneva last fall, moving into the home of his late parents, Jim and Sue Cecere. His uncle is former Mayor Frank “Pinky” Cecere, owner of Pinky’s Restaurant on Castle Street downtown.
“It’s a very different life,” Cecere said of living in Geneva. “I just think I never realized how beautiful it was here. The only green you see (in New York) is a tree. I don’t miss it; 22 to 23 years is enough for me.”
He was also glad that he left before the city became the epicenter for COVID-19.
Cecere said there are some businesses downtown offering similar Finger Lakes products, but he views what he is doing as more complimentary than competitive.
He notes that he also will be featuring refrigerated products such as meat and locally made cheese, along with wine and craft alcohol.
Cecere said Finger Lakes Goods plans to market its products not just regionally but nationally and globally.
“People everywhere want high-quality, locally made products created by small business owners, and our role is to make those connections happen,” he said.
He said his online presence has provided a number of local businesses additional outlets for their products amid the quarantine, including the Keuka Candy Emporium on Main Street in Penn Yan.
“We sell to locals, but the order from FLX Goods helped us keep our lights on,” said owner Stacey Ingerick.
Cecere remains bullish on the region’s ability to rebound from the shutdown caused by the pandemic, explaining that the visitors that drive so much of the Finger Lakes region’s economy will return.
“I’m very optimistic,” he said.