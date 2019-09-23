WILLIAMSON — Food and agriculture is a still-growing multibillion-dollar industry in New York state, said Locate Finger Lakes.
It’s a big reason Upstate Capital Association of New York is hosting its second annual Future of Food event on Thursday at DeFisher Fruit Farms, a fifth-generation family-owned farm in this Wayne County town.
Wayne County is the largest apple-producing county in the state.
“The production of food is core to the economy in New York state, and there is a lot of innovation and investment happening in this space,” said Noa Simons, executive director of the Upstate Capital Association of New York, a non-profit membership organization that connects companies and investors across the state.
Locate Finger Lakes said the Future of Food event “gives entrepreneurs and startups the opportunity to pitch their ideas, meet food and ag tech investors and gain insights from successful and growing companies.”
Simons said the goal is to present the expected 150 attendees with different stories and perspectives.
“We have a combination of leaders who are (forging) the future of the industry in the region, people who invest actively in the space and founders and CEOs who have built or are building food-based businesses coming to share their experience,” Simons said.
Among them: Bill Strassburg, vice president of Wegmans, and Dan Cross, managing director of Love Beets.
David DeFisher and his son, Luke, will discuss technology and sustainability in agriculture and how they successfully expanded the business into the craft-beverage market with their own fruit-based spirits and hard ciders.
Mike Nozzolio, chairman of Locate Finger Lakes, will speak about the evolving food and ag-tech ecosystem.
“I am grateful to Upstate Capital Association of New York and executive director Noa Simons for focusing on this key sector of the economy in the Finger Lakes and the entire state,” Nozzolio said.
To learn more about the Future of Food event and/or to register, visit agtechfood.com.