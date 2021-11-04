ROCHESTER — A majority of Foodlink employees have joined together to form Foodlink United with OPEIU Local 153 in response to increased demand of food services, health risks from Covid-19, and continued under-staffing.

The members of Foodlink United have asked Foodlink management to recognize their union this week, with a deadline for a response set for 5 p.m. Oct. 28. In the event that management doesn't recognize Foodlink United, OPEIU Local 153 plans to file for an official election on their behalf with the National Labor Relations Board.

