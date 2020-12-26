BURDETT — Wine Spectator unveiled its Top 100 Wines of 2020 last week, and a Finger Lakes winery placed a vintage on that prestigious list.
This year’s selections included local Seneca Lake winery Forge Cellars’ Dry Classique 2018 Riesling. The Dry Classique landed at No. 31 on the coveted list with a score of 91 points.
“This wine reflects the substance and diversity of southeast Seneca Lake,” Forge Cellars’ website said. “It fermented in both vats and old oak (228 liter Burgundy barrels and demi-muids) with indigenous yeasts for several months, as is typical of our wines. Combining aromas of mineral and fruit: mango, jasmine, flint, it delivers a balanced texture, straightforward while being both long and soft.”
James Molesworth of Wine Spectator declared the Dry Classique a “smart buy,” and described it as “distinct, with mustard flower, yellow apple, quince and jasmine notes mixed together, carried on a slightly rounded, waxy frame and ending with a flash of quinine.”
The Wine Spectator list is decided by blind tastings, with selections based on four criteria: quality (represented by score), value (reflected by price), availability (based on the number of cases made or imported into the U.S.), and, most significantly, the “X-factor” — a compelling story behind the wine.
Forge Cellars’ Dry Classique 2018 was one of only three rieslings to make the Top 100.
It’s the second time Forge has placed a wine in Wine Spectator’s Top 100 listing.