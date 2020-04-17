GENEVA — An Alabama-based automotive business is leasing the former Friendly Ford property on Routes 5&20.
Linex, which is based in Huntsville, Ala., has begun to renovate the former dealership into a business that will provide truck bed-lining spray services, vehicle undercoating, accessories, and window-tinting services.
Friendly Ford moved out of the building into its new dealership, about a mile west in the town of Seneca, in 2017. The dealership, which is owned by the Uvanni family, has been using the old property for vehicle overflow storage.
“Hopefully, they will be able to open in a month,” said Jeff McKee, general manager of Friendly Ford. “This use made the most sense. We’ll still be able to use the lot there for overflow vehicle storage.”
Linex has three employees onsite and will add more as the business opens and expands.
McKee said the Uvanni family has purchased a small Ford dealership in Hamilton, Madison County, and will reopen it as Friendly Ford. The Uvannis also own the existing University Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Hamilton and a Chrysler dealership in Penn Yan.