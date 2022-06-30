PALMYRA — The Breen family operated a grocery at 611 E. Main St. since 1966, before putting the 31,000-square-foot building on three acres up for sale in January, citing mounting losses amid a changing business climate.
The owners hoped another grocery chain might consider purchasing the store, but there were no offers, said Mike Breen, whose family continues to operate stores in Newark, under the Save-A-Lot name, and Breen’s Market in Williamson.
“Nobody was interested,” he said Wednesday. “It’s too big for that market.”
However, there was interest in the property, which was listed at $599,000: Sonbyrne Sales, which operates Byrne Dairy Stores, based in Weedsport, Cayuga County.
The company closed on the property in early June and will demolish the former grocery store to make room for a 4,232-square-foot convenience store with four gas-pumping stations.
“The store will be just like the one in Newark,” said Christian Brunelle, senior executive vice president of Sonbyrne. “We’re starting construction in July and plan on opening in October.”
In Newark, the company removed a former Newark school on East Union Street to make way for the new Byrne Dairy, which opened in June 2019.
The Palmyra project was expected to get final site plan approval at the Wayne County Planning Board meeting Wednesday night.
“They’re building everywhere,” observed Breen. “They have nice stores.”
Mayor David Husk, a meat manager at Breen’s for many years — he’s now at Sauders Store in Seneca Falls — said it’s unfortunate Palmyra doesn’t have a full-service grocery store, but it’s nothing the village controls.
He said the Village Board has been getting grief from some residents on social media for approving the project.
“I didn’t sell the property, the Breens did,” Husk said.
He views the project as a positive thing: A company improving a highly visible site with a vacant and deteriorating building.
“It’s better than an empty building,” he said.
As for another grocery store in Palmyra, which for many years, had two, Husk is not hopeful.
“Where is there another space in Palmyra?” he asked. “We’re a village with a 2.1-mile radius.”
Breen said he and family members have already shed the tears over the loss of their Palmyra store. They had done business in Palmyra at a number of locations for more than 100 years. During the East Main Street store’s heyday, business was so good that the Breens constructed an addition.
Times change, said Breen. He pointed to the introduction of Walmart into Macedon years ago, which played a role in the closing of the Breens’ store in that town, as well as the influx of groceries at places such as Dollar General, which sits just west of the old Breen’s on East Main Street.
“We had a good run,” he said.