Finger Lakes Independent Provider Association, a nonprofit that represents health care agencies, has outgrown its name with the addition of new members outside the Finger Lakes region. It will now be named Forward Leading Independent Provider Association.
The new name embodies FLIPA’s mission more than ever. It is all about the value FLIPA brings to members every day. Providing opportunities to collaborate, build relationships and share best practices to support communities served across upstate New York.
The group has new members from Allegany, Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Franklin, Genesee, Monroe, Onondaga, Oneida, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Steuben, Tompkins, Westchester and Yates counties.
FLIPA also announced that Patricia McMahon is its new executive director; she started May 31. McMahon is succeeding Daniel Day who retired on May 30.
“I am excited to lead FLIPA because it is such an innovative organization. Our staff and members are truly dedicated to partnering to develop solutions to drive better health outcomes,” McMahon said
She previously held the role of FLIPA’s Director of Operations where she added nine new members and set up FLIPA’s infrastructure