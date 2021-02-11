BENTON — Fox Run Vineyards rang in the new year with a new hire. The Seneca Lake winery introduced Ashley McCaffrey as its new assistant winemaker, the first changing of the guard in half a decade for the winery production team.
A graduate of the Finger Lakes Community College Viticulture and Wine Technology program, McCaffrey assumed she would pursue wine education and become a sommelier. Her path changed after interning with the Fox Run winemaking team in 2014.
“Within a few weeks of working with Peter Bell, Lindsey VanKeuren, and Sarah Gummoe, I was quickly convinced that my real passion lay in production,” McCaffrey said.
Since then, she has gone on to work with winemakers at Sheldrake Point Winery in Ovid, Three Brothers Wineries and Estates in Fayette, and Saint Clair Family Estates in Marlborough, New Zealand. McCaffrey also has dabbled in craft beer production and cider-making.
“We are very fortunate to have Ashley back after all this time,” said Scott Osborn, president and co-owner of Fox Run Vineyards. “She came highly recommended from not only the wineries she’s worked at, but also by her predecessor, Lindsey VanKeuren.”
McCaffrey joins the crew led by Peter Bell, Fox Run’s winemaker for 25-plus years and a steadfast supporter of young winemakers getting their start in the Finger Lakes.
“Ashley had some pretty stiff competition for the job, but it was an easy hire for me,” Bell said. “She combines an admirable work ethic with a genuine curiosity for learning, and has already helped with some key winemaking decisions.”
McCaffrey returns to Fox Run after an historic 2020 harvest, revered for its exceptional vine health and fruit quality. McCaffrey will have a hand in producing Fox Run’s first meritage in seven years, and relaunching the winery’s pinot noir program after a long hiatus.
For McCaffrey, it’s a full circle moment for her career.
“There is a lovely kismet to once again being a part of the team here at Fox Run, where the initial wonder and determination to be a part of wine production was sparked in me,” she said.