GENEVA — A venerable downtown business will be closing its doors soon.
The Frame Shop at 116 Seneca St., which has been operated by Donald Liberatore for 40 years, is likely to end its long run in the city this month.
“It’s just time,” Liberatore said at his shop Thursday morning. “I’m just tired. I’m feeling my age. I’ve got some arthritis in my hands. I want to retire before (my age) starts affecting my work.”
His age, 78, is well past the time when many people step down from the ranks of the employed, but it’s with good reason Liberatore hasn’t retired. He still enjoyed what he was doing.
“I have loved these 40 years,” said Liberatore, who noted that he came to the business after getting laid off. “There have been ups and downs, but I’ve met a lot of nice people.”
Liberatore said everything in the store is for sale for 50% off. The only things he’s not selling are some personal pieces on his “ideas” wall.
The decision to retire is something he’s been kicking around for the past year, he explained.
Liberatore said he’ll be retired officially when he finishes up his last framing job, and he’s got plenty of work to do, although he’s not accepting more work. He said he’s been hampered, like so many other businesses during Covid-19, with getting supplies.
He said a couple of people expressed interest in taking over the store, but he never received a solid offer.
Over the years he has framed photos, artwork and artifacts after learning the basics from Joanne D’Orio, the store’s previous owner.
“I’ve framed things that have been in the Capitol in Albany,” he said. “It’s creative. … You know you’ve done something good and something that’s going to last.”
Liberatore has framed lots of artwork, but that’s where his talent ends.
“I can’t draw a stick-man,” he said with a laugh. “I’m the guy who makes artists look good, and they make me look good.”
He said his wife, Linda, who does the books and assists in the shop when things are busy, has urged him to call it a career.
“She’s been after me to retire since I was 65,” Liberatore said.
His landlord, Dave Linger, who also is president of the Geneva Business Improvement District, wishes Liberatore well.
“Don has been at the Guard Building for almost 40 years,” he said. “His being a solid tenant is a big reason why we purchased our first building in Geneva. During the seven years I ran the FLounge, Don was one of our first customers every weekday. All of downtown will miss Don.”
As for retirement, he has no specific plans other than tinkering around the house.
He did have a message for those he has served over his nearly 40 years in the framing business.
“I would really like to give a big thank you to all of my customers who patronized me for 40 years,” Liberatore said. “I could not have done it without you.”
This story has been updated from the print edition to include comments from Dave Linger, who owns the building where the Frame Shop is located.