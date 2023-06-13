URBANA — Fred Frank, president of Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery, was honored in May with the Perpetual Monteith Trophy Award for Exceptional Contributions to the American Wine Industry.
Bestowed by the Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association, the award was presented at Chateau Frank high above Keuka Lake by Steve DiFrancesco, an ASWA Board member and retired Finger Lakes region winemaker, said Wine America President Jim Trezise.
Fred Frank is the grandson of Dr. Konstantin Frank, who transformed the Finger Lakes and eastern wine industry by sparking the “vinifera revolution” starting in the late 1950s. Trezise said Fred Frank is the family’s third generation “committed to making excellent wines,” with the fourth generation, his daughter, Meaghan, now carrying on the tradition too.
“My family and I are honored to receive the Monteith Trophy,” Frank told the Finger Lakes Times. “We are grateful to the ASWA for recognizing my contributions to the Eastern Wine Industry. I have enjoyed continuing the legacy of our winery into its third generation of family management and look forward to Meaghan continuing into the fourth generation.”
According to Trezise, Fred Frank worked alongside his grandfather as a child, and pursued formal education and training at Cornell University and Geisenheim Research Institute for Viticulture and Enology in West Germany. Following in the footsteps of Dr. Frank, and his son Willy (Fred’s father), Fred took over the family business in 1993. Dr. Frank was the first recipient of the Monteith Trophy, followed years later by Willy, and now Fred.
“Greatness runs in the family,” Trezise said.
Frank purchased 60 acres of land on Seneca Lake recently for the cultivation of gruner veltliner, blaufrankisch, and other classic European varietals. Trezise said he has been very active in the American Wine Society, which Dr. Frank founded decades ago, and many other industry and academic organizations and causes.
The Monteith Trophy is one of the most elegant awards in the U.S. wine industry, said Trezise, weighing in at 123 ounces of pure sterling silver, with the bowl created in 1980 by Tiffany & Co.
According to Trezise, ASWA promotes wine produced in 17 eastern states — all those that touch the ocean plus West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Vermont. It was founded in 1973 as the Vinifera Wine Growers Association, and renamed in 2008 to reflect an expanded regional focus.