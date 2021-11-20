STARKEY — Respect for Finger Lakes region wines has grown exponentially over the years, and now it has bragging rights for another reason.
Wine Enthusiast Magazine has named Fred Merwarth, head winemaker and co-owner of Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard and Standing Stone Vineyards, Winemaker of the Year, part of its 2021 Wine Star Awards.
It’s the first time a New York winemaker has captured the prestigious award, the winery said.
Past winners include icons of the industry, such as French winemakers Olivier Humbrecht of Domaine Zind-Humbrecht and Benoit Gouez of Moet & Chandon, along with Andrea Mullineux of Mullineux Wines in South Africa.
Wiemer noted it was nominated in 2020 for the magazine’s American Winery of the Year award.
Merwarth said the award is a reflection of the work of everyone at Wiemer.
“It is a fantastic honor to receive this award,” he said. “I am both humbled and incredibly proud of our team here at the estate — from the vineyards to the cellar and everywhere in between — enough cannot be said about the group effort that goes into producing these wines.”
A native of Easton, Pennsylvania, Merwarth studied agricultural business at Cornell University and joined Wiemer as an apprentice under the winery’s founder and namesake in 2001. In 2007, Merwarth assumed ownership and management of Hermann J. Wiemer, along with his wife, Maressa, and their business partner, Oskar Bynke.
Since then, the winery has succeeded in “placing Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard in particular, and the Finger Lakes region in general, on the global riesling map, making sure the region is understood for its distinctiveness,” according to the winery.
Merwarth said he is pleased with what the winery has accomplished, but there’s no resting on its laurels.
“It has been so fulfilling to be a part of the Finger Lakes wine industry over the last 20 years, and we will continue to push the boundaries of what this region has to offer and what can be achieved,” he said.
Sam Filler, executive director of the New York Wine & Grape Foundation, said it’s another example of the ever-growing respect for Finger Lakes wines worldwide.
“This award is a testament to not only the innovative and exceptional work that Fred and the team at Wiemer are accomplishing, but also demonstrates what a burgeoning region like the Finger Lakes has to offer on the world stage,” Filler said. “As a region and a state, we should be very proud.”
This is the 22nd year Wine Enthusiast has presented the Wine Star Awards, which honor the individuals and companies that make outstanding contributions to the wine and alcohol beverage world. Besides being profiled in the magazine’s Best of Year issue, Merwarth and Wine Star honorees will be honored at a celebration in February.