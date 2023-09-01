As most people know from her columns, Sunday Editor Louise Hoffman Broach loves thrift store shopping. Goodwill stores are her favorite destinations, so she thought it would be interesting to get to know the woman who is in charge of it all, Jennifer Lake, and the internal workings of the organization. This interview was conducted by email. Here is what Jennifer had to say:
LHB: Where did you grow up, what was the neighborhood like, and what were your favorite things to do as a child?
JL: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. My dad is a retired Marine-turned-active duty National Guardsman, and I grew up in a suburban neighborhood where you could ride bikes to the elementary school and walk to the bakery and grocery store. There was a public pool that had two waterslides ... I loved to go in the summer.
LHB: What did you do after high school? Did you always know that you wanted a career in public service?
JL: To help my family and save for college, I was able to work full-time my senior year of high school, leaving by 11 a.m. So after graduation, I continued working as a Clinique rep at the BONTON and began my studies at Le Moyne College. I knew I wanted to help people but wasn’t sure what that path would look like, initially exploring teaching and pre-law.
LHB: What were some of your jobs before going to Goodwill? How long have you been with the agency, and how did you prepare for the position that you have now at Goodwill?
JL: I was promoted with Clinique corporate during college (transferring to St. John Fisher) and then was hired back by BONTON after I graduated to oversee 13 Clinique counters across central and northern New York. After that, I relocated to Los Angeles and worked for Warner Bros. in business and legal affairs and then their staffing partner, Spherion. When my husband and I relocated back to Rochester, I transferred to the local Spherion Professional Services offices and after a year or so landed what I thought would just be a job with Goodwill.
LHB: Where did you start?
JL: I started as the talent specialist brought in to develop a recruitment and retention strategy as the organization was growing retail stores. I was promoted to manager and my role kept expanding, which led me to want to grow my knowledge in a master’s program, achieving my M.S. in Organizational Learning and Human Resource Development.
Goodwill’s senior vice president of people resources gave me challenging assignments, was a real mentor, and promoted me to director ... following her retirement, I became vice president of people resources. Several years later, there was an opportunity for me to participate in an executive development program through Goodwill Industries International at the suggestion of our previous CEO. The program was pivotal in helping me understand my own core values, drivers, and leadership style in addition to broadening my business acumen, and strengthened my intrapersonal skills and understanding of community engagement and not-for-profit governance.
While I was going through that 18-month program, following a vacancy, I asked for the opportunity to lead our Goodwill retail stores. After watching several previous leaders in my tenure try and then leave the organization, I knew in my gut that our employees deserved better than we had been giving them and that if it didn’t work, I’d be out of a job. Three years later, our board of directors interviewed and ultimately selected me as the next president and CEO for Goodwill of the Finger Lakes.
LHB: Have you changed anything significantly?
JL: Change is a relative term since any CEO transition is itself a big change. Our previous CEO and board had already begun the process of branding all of our programs as Goodwill since the community doesn’t know we’re so much more than the retail stores. The board and I continued down that path with a significant change after learning that our name, ABVI — which stood for the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired — was a barrier to recently diagnosed individuals coming for low-vision services and vision rehabilitation.
LHB: Why is that?
JL: On average, according to the NIH, there’s a delay of 6-7 years from diagnosis of a blinding condition to seeking support since it’s a hard thing to accept that you are blind. In fact, many legally blind individuals retain enough vision that the average person doesn’t realize it. So that’s why we became Goodwill Vision Services. We’re a specialist that serves individuals with low-vision needs, and now with our collaboration with Flaum Eye Institute, you’re seen in the same clinic as other individuals coming for routine eye care.
LHB: What do you see as Goodwill’s mission in Rochester and the Finger Lakes? Besides the stores, there are a bunch of other things Goodwill does. Can you talk a little about them?
JL: Goodwill employs over 700 team members working in our 12 stores, manufacturing, our contact center, food service, human service, facilities, HR, finance, IT, fundraising. We exist to support our mission: Elevating people, community and planet for a good today and better tomorrow lived through our Goodwill Vision Services programs, 211 information and referral, as well as 988 — the national suicide prevention lifeline for the entire Rochester and Finger Lakes region — and our Good Neighbor program.
Good Neighbor has centers in many of our retail locations that offer in-person assistance to identify needs and priorities, find services, understand eligibility for programs, and connect individuals and families with providers. In addition, we have over 50 not-for-profit or government partners who can refer their clients and families to receive clothing, shoes, toys and other household goods. Good Neighbor depends on volunteers to help fulfill requests, and when we don’t have something available, we fulfill the request by taking it off the shelf in the store.
LHB: How is the new store in Canandaigua doing?
JL: The new Canandaigua store is doing well, and the timing of our Good Neighbor Center being there to assist the individuals affected by the flooding truly made a difference in helping our neighbors. We’re grateful to the donors and shoppers because without them, we can’t serve the Finger Lakes region.
LHB: The stores are wildly popular. About how much donated merchandise comes in on a typical day? How is it priced? Also, I know that Goodwill does online auctions on a national scale. How does that work, and how often do locally donated items get pulled out?
JL: Thousands of items come in each day and, depending on the location, are priced and sold within 10 days. Larger items, it’s a little faster. We have pricing guidelines established for 80% of the items that come in, but that 20% is able to be priced higher to reflect a designer brand or collectible status. Goodwill stores exist to create jobs and to generate the funding for our community programs. So when donors give us their items, we have an obligation to value that gift but also be mindful that we want items to sell quickly so there’s room for more stuff on the sales floor. Many of our resale shoppers buy at our prices and then sell for double that price or more online.
For our Goodwill, less than 1% of our donations is listed online at ShopGoodwill.com and, later this year, GoodwillFinds.com, Collectibles (that don’t sell in our cases at the stores), musical instruments, certain sporting weaponry and fine jewelry are typically what we list online.
LHB: Tell me about Sundays in the stores, when everything that is a certain color tag is $1. Why was that started?
JL: It’s important to have a way to keep new merchandise flowing to the sales floors and ensure things don’t stay on the sales floor taking up space, so we use a colored sticker to track this. As you can imagine, it’s a lot of work to pull these items off the floor to send to our Clearance Center store, so we figured our customers can help us do that and get a great bargain in the process.
LHB: Also, you have recently changed your price structure, with the weird price endings. People asked me to ask you about that.
JL: Over the years, we’ve worked to evolve our pricing from the 99-cent endings where it can only go up or down in dollar increments. As costs increase for every business, this made it hard for us to reasonably adjust our own pricing since our stores exist to provide funding for our community programs. Having different prices allows us to have item-based pricing in relation to a percentage of what a new item costs that is fair for brand new or gently used. We started with apparel before the pandemic and have now implemented similar pricing for our household goods.
LHB: Tell me about how the money that comes in through the stores is used? I recall that an organization that looks about how organizations like Goodwill spend their income gave Goodwill a very high rating on that account.
JL: Yes, our local independent Goodwill received the Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level offered by GuideStar, the world’s largest source of nonprofit information. To reach the Platinum level, we’ve added extensive information to our GuideStar nonprofit profile: basic contact and organizational information; in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies and capabilities; and quantitative information about results and progress toward our mission. By taking the time to provide this information, we have demonstrated our commitment to transparency and giving donors and funders meaningful data to evaluate our performance.
The funds raised in each retail store — after employees and expenses like rent, utilities, employee benefits, maintenance, etc. are paid — are used to support community programs. For example, the funding raised in our Syracuse stores funds the Good Neighbor program and community navigator who works between the stores. In the Rochester and Finger Lakes region, it supports Goodwill Vision Services, 211/Life Line/988 and the Good Neighbor Centers. When you round up your total purchase, those funds go directly to our community programs. We’re proud that of every dollar given to Goodwill, only 10 cents funds administrative costs (IT, finance, HR, training, safety facilities, marketing/communications) that keep our organization running.
LHB: What happens to the things that don’t sell in the regular stores? Tell me a little about the clearance center in Henrietta. I love it, but it can be a wild place.
JL: After being on the floor for a time, like-new clothing, books, furniture and household goods are used to fulfill requests from our not-for-profit and government partners in our Good Neighbor program. The other items are transported directly to our Clearance Center, where items are sold by the pound or at a flat price out of large, movable boat-style containers that are rotated on and off the sales floor. This is more of a flea-market feel with items in piles, so definitely plan to spend some time treasure hunting. We suggest new shoppers review the rules and shopping tips posted in multiple places before they start hunting since it’s very different than shopping our retail stores.
LHB: What do you see for the future of Goodwill of Rochester and the Finger Lakes?
JL: Goodwill is focused on continuing to grow across the Finger Lakes and Central New York region, providing additional living-wage jobs and Good Neighbor resources, and collaborating with others for a larger positive community impact. We are participating in innovative national trials related to circularity and sustainable materials management. We’re hopeful, over the next 10 years, that after the clearance center we’ll sort and partner in the recycling process, so soiled or tattered garments are turned into fibers for new garments. The same thing with plastics, glass, wood — so that the raw materials can go into new items. Lastly, we continue to raise awareness and outreach for vision services and behavioral health services so individuals can receive support and thrive.