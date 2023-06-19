LODI — Bob Champion’s welding experience has come in handy. It’s helped him work with and repair farm and vineyard equipment. He also knows the daily challenges farmers face to keep up maintenance on the farm and with their machinery.
Champion realized through talking to a vineyard owner that a machine that unrolls bales of hay with a rear opening did not exist. He was asked if he could create something like that.
It took him about two decades to work out the bugs, but the result is Champion Mulcher 2000.
Challenged with creating and building a machine that not only unrolls bales of hay but also lays dirt/compost, water lines, and plastic all in one sweep, Champion started brainstorming. He described it as very much a trial-and-error process, trying to build something that didn’t exist anywhere but in his imagination.
“The Champion Mulcher 2000 started out as just a mulcher for hay, and that was the only goal, to make the work easier,” Champion said. “I was surprised to learn that this machine didn’t even exist yet. There were no blueprints to follow.”
Another big challenge Champion faced was funding, or lack of it. He also has his job at Bob’s Welding in Lodi that was consumed much of his time. He didn’t have the ability to press pause on his job and work on the mulcher exclusively; he needed to make a living.
Building anything is costly, but creating something from scratch, going in blind, and having layers of phases costs even more.
“The biggest challenge with the machine was designing and installing the knife/blade that would cut the bales properly,” Champion said. “The hay would keep getting stuck and jam the machine. It had to be able to unroll sheets of hay evenly — as opposed to shredding — so that the hay stays matted to the ground and doesn’t blow away.”
It took the better part of two decades for Champion to create a machine he thought could do the job. According to Champion, John Wagner, owner of Wagner Vineyards in Lodi, bought one of his machines — and Champion saw the difference between his invention and what is normally used.
“Prior to its use, (Wagner’s) daily best for unrolling hay bales was 42,” Champion said. “After five hours with the machine, this one-person operated machine had exceeded 140 bales!”
Champion is still updating and improving the machine to where it can have more uses and be even faster. His goal is to have the machine become “indispensable.”
Champion is offering his services with the machine to local vineyards and farms as the machine can do many of the tasks needed. As of today, Champion only has two machines out and running, the original one he uses at farms and vineyards and Wagner’s updated version.
Asked that if he were to do this again was there anything he said he would do differently, he said, “Although mistakes are a learning experience, I would have networked more and consulted with more professionals. Many costly mistakes could have been avoided. I would also attempt to look for investors.”