WATERLOO — FuzeHub, an organization that supports manufacturing companies throughout New York state, has announced nearly $700,000 in grants to facilitate research and development, industrial innovations and creative solutions for manufacturers.
For this particular round of grants, non-profit partners receive funding to help industry partners with their innovative endeavors.
Natural Beauty Breast Prosthesis of Hamilton was awarded $50,000. It will work with Waterloo-based Finger Lakes Textiles to manufacture an organic, all-natural fiber, external breast form for women who have had mastectomies without reconstruction. The project will create 10 new hires over the next three years. Many of these new hires will be individuals with disabilities.
The two businesses expect to increase production capacity by 300%. This collaboration will provide thousands of women with breast forms they can wear with comfort and give them peace of mind knowing that what they are wearing is safe as well as comfortable.