CLIFTON SPRINGS — G.W. Lisk Company, a global leader in engineered solutions for aerospace, on-highway equipment, oil and gas and mobile industrial hydraulics, has a new acquisition.
Preinsa, a Costa Rican manufacturer specializing in machining of high-precision parts in both metallic and polymeric materials, is now part of G.W. Lisk. The acquisition comes shortly after the addition of Tico Electronics, another Costa Rican manufacturer specializing in complex assemblies, creating a strong manufacturing presence for Lisk in that country.
“Preinsa’s capability of machining precision components for high tech manufacturing industries will support Lisk’s overall growth strategy, opening new markets and helping to meet the needs of customers across a variety of industries. The addition of Preinsa’s machining capabilities and employee talent will enhance our opportunities to serve our global customers,” said G.W. Lisk Company President and CEO, Ed Maier.
Preinsa will continue to operate independently as a division of G.W. Lisk Company. Members of the Preinsa’s executive team will work alongside their Lisk teammates to realize the benefits of this business combination. Preinsa’s Managing Director, Rafael Ramírez said.
“Preinsa is excited to join the G.W. Lisk team. We believe our manufacturing strengths are aligned to G.W. Lisk’s product, technology and customer base,” he said.
