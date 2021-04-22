GENEVA — The Finger Lakes Workforce Investment Board has named G.W. Lisk of Clifton Springs as its Finger Lakes Hires Business of the Week.
Finger Lakes Hires highlights businesses in need of workers by promoting their workforce culture and job openings.
“Finger Lakes Hires is designed to highlight the unique stories and business cultures of companies in the Finger Lakes every day for one week,” FLWIB Director Lynn Freid said. “G.W. Lisk is a great example of the kind of company Finger Lakes Hires is designed to support.”
G.W. Lisk, which was founded in 1910, began by making cake pans, tin pails, and spraying devices. More than a century later, those practical goods have been replaced by electro-mechanical solutions used in aerospace, defense, on/off highway, oil and gas, industrial, and medical. The company has a full range of in-house design, testing, and manufacturing capabilities to provide complete service through the product’s entire life cycle.
With manufacturing facilities in the United States, Ireland and China, Lisk employs 850 workers worldwide, the majority of whom work in Clifton Springs.
“We currently have about 20 openings,” said Zachary Brooks, talent acquisition manager at Lisk. “They range from machinist positions to quality engineers to assembly operator positions and more. Here at Lisk there are opportunities to develop your skills while following your own career pathway. There is plenty of room to grow.”
For more information regarding opportunities at G.W. Lisk, visit fingerlakeswork.com.