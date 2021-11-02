PALMYRA — Nearly 300 workers at one of Wayne County’s largest employers have gone on strike.
Members of the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers Local 588 went on strike at midnight Monday after they voted Saturday against ratifying a four-year contract offered by Garlock Sealing Technologies at 1666 Division St.
The union was working under an extension of a collective bargaining agreement approved by the union in December that extended its contract with Garlock until Oct. 31.
Two changes in the contract were a 2.5% wage hike for semi- and skilled-labor rates and a $500 employee recognition bonus.
Members are now picketing at the company’s exits and entrances.
Vicki Synyard, who has worked for over 42 years at the plant, said the company has offered less and less with each collective bargaining agreement.
She said about 142 of the 190 union members who showed up for the vote at Palmyra-Macedon High School rejected it.
“Every contract we’ve seen seems to be going backwards,” she said while taking part in the picket lines Monday afternoon.
Synyard said rising prices are hitting workers hard, and that wages need to keep up.
“We need decent wages,” Synyard said. “We need to be able to support our families too.”
Synyard said Garlock never shut down during the worst of the pandemic, and that union members came to the plant each day — there was no working from home.
She said the last strike by the union was around 2007 or 2008 and that it lasted just a couple of days. A member of the plant’s union committee, Synyard is hopeful this one won’t last long either
“Nobody wants to do this,” said Synyard, who noted she makes just over $20 an hour after more than four decades at the company. “But we have needs, too. The company can afford it.”
Rick Dahn, a union leader, said his members are getting “no dignity or respect on the job.”
He referred additional questions to IAM business representative Ron Warner, who could not be reached for comment Monday.
Garlock, part of Enpro Industries, did not respond to requests for comment on the strike. Founded in 1887 in Palmyra, Garlock has since become the leading force in the fluid sealing industry and a cornerstone company in the EnPro Industries family, according to its website.
The union is encouraging supporters to join picketers, which Warner said will be outside Garlock’s entrances “24/7.”
The picketing has already gotten testy. Strikers said they are allowed to hold up traffic in and out of the facility for no more than two minutes. However, they said some were hit by a vehicle at an entrance.
Sgt. Matt Ryndock of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the scene, but made no arrests.
“One report was that the strikers wouldn’t get out of the way of the vehicle, and began hitting the truck as it attempted to enter the property,” Ryndock said. “Others state the truck hit the strikers, (but there was) no physical evidence to support that.”
He said none of the strikers were injured and that they declined an offer to be checked over by emergency medical service workers.