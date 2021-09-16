SENECA FALLS — Generations Bank’s “Purchase with a Purpose” fundraiser raised $3,068 that will be donated to four local food pantries.
The event was held Aug. 13. For every purchase made at participating restaurants in Seneca Falls and Waterloo, Generations donated $1. In addition to the bank’s support, some of the participating restaurants made additional donations directly to the food pantry of their choice.
All money raised during “Purchase with a Purpose” was distributed evenly between the Seneca Falls Backpack Program, Seneca County House of Concern, Community Action Programs in Waterloo, and Trevor’s Gift of Waterloo.
Participating restaurants included Avicolli’s Pizza, Bee’s Café, Café XIX, Connie’s Diner, Dewey’s 3rd Ward Tavern, Downtown Deli, El Bajio Mexican Restaurant, Fall Street Brewing Co., F-n-A’s Rhythm and Booze, The Green Apple, Little Italy, Parker’s Grille & Tap House, Red Brick Pub, and Sackett’s Table Restaurant and The Sprinkle Starship.
Since 2015, Generations Bank has organized an annual fundraising event to support local food pantries. From 2015-19, it organized and hosted “Taste & Tunes,” a food and drink tasting event with music from local musicians. Due to the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic, Generations Bank organized “Purchase with a Purpose” the past two years since “Taste & Tunes” was not a viable option due to health safety concerns.
Over a seven-year period, Generations Bank has raised a total of $20,931 through its “Taste & Tunes” and “Purchase with a Purpose.”