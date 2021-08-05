SENECA FALLS — Next Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Generations Bank will be donating $1 for every purchase made at a participating Seneca Falls or Waterloo restaurant. This fundraising event is called “Purchase with a Purpose” and will benefit four local entities.
To qualify, customers must spend a minimum of $5 per person at one of the participating restaurants. Donation jars will be placed at all participating restaurants so patrons can make additional donations.
The fundraiser will benefit the Seneca Falls Backpack Program, Seneca County House of Concern, Community Action Programs in Waterloo, and Trevor’s Gift of Waterloo.
Participating restaurants include: Avicolli’s Pizza, Bee’s Café, Café XIX, Connie’s Diner, Dewey’s 3rd Ward Tavern, Downtown Deli, El Bajio Mexican Restaurant, Fall Street Brewing Co., F-n-A’s Rhythm and Booze, The Green Apple, Little Italy, Magee Country Diner, Parker’s Grille & Tap House, Red Brick Pub, and Sackett’s Table Restaurant.
Sprinkle Starship Ice Cream Truck will participate too. Its truck will be parked at Generations Bank’s headquarters at 20 E. Bayard St. in Seneca Falls.