SENECA FALLS — Next Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Generations Bank will be donating $1 for every purchase made at a participating Seneca Falls or Waterloo restaurant. This fundraising event is called “Purchase with a Purpose” and will benefit four local entities.

To qualify, customers must spend a minimum of $5 per person at one of the participating restaurants. Donation jars will be placed at all participating restaurants so patrons can make additional donations.

The fundraiser will benefit the Seneca Falls Backpack Program, Seneca County House of Concern, Community Action Programs in Waterloo, and Trevor’s Gift of Waterloo.

Participating restaurants include: Avicolli’s Pizza, Bee’s Café, Café XIX, Connie’s Diner, Dewey’s 3rd Ward Tavern, Downtown Deli, El Bajio Mexican Restaurant, Fall Street Brewing Co., F-n-A’s Rhythm and Booze, The Green Apple, Little Italy, Magee Country Diner, Parker’s Grille & Tap House, Red Brick Pub, and Sackett’s Table Restaurant.

Sprinkle Starship Ice Cream Truck will participate too. Its truck will be parked at Generations Bank’s headquarters at 20 E. Bayard St. in Seneca Falls.

Generations partners with businesses, municipalities and residents across the Finger Lakes Region and Western New York to offer banking, and insurance services. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Seneca Falls, Generations serves the community from 9 retail locations in Seneca Falls, Auburn, Union Springs, Waterloo, Geneva, Phelps, Farmington, and Medina.

In addition to traditional business and consumer deposit services, Generations focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans. The organization also serves the broader needs of the Finger Lakes area and Western New York through its insurance business, Generations Agency. For more information, visit MyGenBank.com

Bank Member FDIC.

