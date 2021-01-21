SENECA FALLS — Generations Bank has promoted Nancy Whyte to vice president of employee relations and development officer.
Whyte oversees the human resources and employee training departments.
She joined the organization in 2008 as operations administrator. In her 13-year career at Generations Bank, Whyte has held a variety of positions in deposit operations, data support, support services, and training. Whyte is described as instrumental in establishing an operations department.
In her current role, Whyte has trained and developed staff on operational policies and procedures. One of her primary responsibilities has been developing and facilitating a training program for current and new employees.
“Nancy is a dependable and loyal Generations employee who takes on every task with a positive attitude and delivers great results,” said Menzo Case, Generations Bank’s president and CEO. “We’re thankful for her leadership and service as she continues to make strides toward achieving our company goals.”
Before coming to Generations Bank, Whyte attended Finger Lakes Community College and graduated with an associate degree in business administration.
Whyte, who lives in Geneva, is a board member at Child and Family Resources.