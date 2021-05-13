SENECA FALLS — Generations Bank hired Carrie Vincent as its new assistant vice president and business development officer, serving the Cayuga County area.
Vincent is armed with 17 years of experience in the financial services and banking field. Most recently, she was the Manager of Lyons National Bank in Jordan, Onondaga County.
Vincent was born and raised in Cobleskill and graduated from Cobleskill-Richmondville High School. She then went on to business school at Mildred Elley.
“We are pleased to have an exceptional individual such as Carrie Vincent join our team at Generations Bank. Carrie is an outstanding addition to Generations’ based on her knowledge and experience in the Cayuga County market along with her commitment to excellent customer service,” said AG Cutrona, Generations’ senior vice president of Growth and Profitability.
Vincent lives in Weedsport with her husband and two children. She is an assistant coach for her children’s sports teams and is involved with Dollars for Scholars, the Jordan Fall Festival, Jordan Christmas program and the Jordan Turkey Trot.