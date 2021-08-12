GENEVA — Ten-year-old entrepreneur Ava Sweeney from Geneva is living her dream.
Sweeney started ThetrendzDesign, a beauty care business where she creates, produces and sells handmade body butters, body scrubs, lip glosses and lip scrubs. She initially got her idea during COVID-19 lockdown when she noticed people creating small businesses online. She decided to create one of her own and did extensive research on what it takes to start your own business.
Sweeney does everything from researching the product benefits to making each product by hand, along with marketing and sales.
She showcased her first-ever “pop-up store” recently at Earthly Possessions Boutique on Seneca Street in Geneva. She was able to sell her products and share her story with customers.
Earthly Possessions owner Yvette Ortiz provided the space.
“I wanted to do something to promote young entrepreneurs,” Ortiz said. “I’m hoping to do more of these events in the future to inspire other young entrepreneurs to follow their dreams.”
Anyone who is interested in having a similar pop-up event should contact Ortiz.
Ava, the daughter of Billy and Holly Sweeney, will be attending Geneva Middle School as a sixth-grader this fall.
Buy her products at www.etsy.com/shop/ThetrendzDesign.