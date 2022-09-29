GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its sixth annual Membership Harvest Celebration from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19 — and it will be held at a new venue.
Lincoln Hill Farms at 3792 Route 247 in Canandaigua will host the event.
The annual food and craft beverage event offers a casual evening of farm-to-table fare, festive fun, and more. This year’s event will feature new seasonal activities for attendees to enjoy, the return of the Harvest Raffle, a silent auction, and live entertainment.
The Membership Harvest Celebration is one of two major fundraisers coordinated by the Chamber. It generates funding to sustain and build upon the programs and services the organization offers to member businesses.
With limited tickets available, this event is expected to sell out. Ticket sales end Oct. 10.
Tickets cost $65 for members and $85 for non-members. Business After Hours season pass holders are being offered a $10 discount off ticket prices, which must be mentioned when completing a reservation form and can be found on the Chamber’s home page at www.genevany.com.
For more event information or to purchase tickets, call the Chamber at (315) 789-1776 or e-mail info@genevany.com.
The Membership Harvest Celebration is being supported by the Chamber’s 2022 Annual Partners: Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, Community Broadband Networks, The Eye Care Center, Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union, Finger Lakes Partners Insurance, Generations Bank, Lyons National Bank, Pedulla’s Wine & Liquor, and Spectrum Reach. Additional event advertising and sponsorship opportunities are available.