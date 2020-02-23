GENEVA — The Geneva Business Improvement District often cites what’s new about downtown, and indeed, several new businesses were added in 2019.
But at its annual dinner Thursday evening, BID officials opted against a business of the year award, and instead celebrated 10 anchor businesses that have survived and thrived through the years in an always-changing downtown.
“We welcome the new, but we celebrate the old,” said BID Executive Director Mark Palmieri, who is retiring from the position in the spring.
They are as follows:
• Diamond Business Awards (100 years plus) were presented to C.S. Burrall & Son for 190 years; the Smith Opera House for 125, the Finger Lakes Times for 124; and Lynch Furniture for 114 years.
• Gold Business Awards (50-plus years) were given to George H. Wright Co., 72 years; Super Casuals, 69 years; Geneva Printing, 65 years; Pinky’s Restaurant, 52 years; Discount Appliance World, 52 years; and Photography by Sjoblom, also 52 years.
The event was held at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Geneva Lakefront Resort, and BID Board President Dave Linger pointed to all that has changed about downtown, where new enterprises have replaced venerable retailers such as Montgomery Ward and JC Penney and where a craft beer business (Twisted Rail) occupies a space of one of Geneva’s former movie theaters.
“Each business is unique, but the enterprises that stand the test of time have at least one thing in common,” Linger said. “Over time, they morph, they change.”
He pointed out that “190 years ago the first Burrall insurance person didn’t expect to be insuring cars. He didn’t expect to be advertising on an electronic billboard on Seneca Street. But as the Burrall Insurance Agency has changed with the times, one thing has remained constant: providing top customer service from right here in downtown.”
He pointed to the Finger Lakes Times as another example of a business adapting to changing times.
Linger said that “almost 125 years ago the predecessor to the Finger Lakes Times didn’t expect to receive almost instantaneous news reports from around the nation and the globe. The publisher didn’t expect that a large share of its readers wouldn’t be reading a paper newspaper at all — that its customers would be subscribing online. But as the newspaper has changed, one thing has remained constant: the Times providing our area of the Finger Lakes with coverage of the day’s events from right here in downtown.”
As for what has changed, BID noted seven businesses joining downtown or moving to new locations in 2019: Twisted Calzone, 521 Exchange St. after moving from 143 Wadsworth St.; Give a Little Whistle Travel, 37 Seneca St.; FLX Hydration, 500 Exchange St.; El Rinconcito Mexican Bakery & Cafe, 142 Castle St.; Kawalski Legal, 20 E. Castle St., moving from 110 Castle St.; Waste Not Shop, 438 Exchange St.; and FLX ReFashioned, 110 Castle St.