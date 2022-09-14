GENEVA — Geneva’s Business Improvement District has a new executive director.
Saratoga County native Catherine Price, a veteran of the wine industry, has assumed leadership of the organization at a time when its board is reassessing its role in downtown promotions.
“Good things are happening all over the Finger Lakes,’’ Price said, “and Geneva should be ground zero for the region’s growth and prosperity. That is our goal.’’
Price, a sommelier by training, moved to Geneva during the pandemic, joining FLX Hospitality in June 2020. She joined BID in May as its events coordinator. Following successful Cruisin’ Night and Garlic Festival events, she was named to succeed Michael Mills, who left the organization in the spring to pursue other opportunities.
John Brennan, president of the BID board, said the organization was happy to add Price’s experience in the wine industry and in organizing public events.
“With the new streets and a flourishing tourist industry, downtown Geneva is perfectly positioned to rise with the rest of the Finger Lakes,’’ Brennan said. “Catherine will help us as we look to hone the BID’s vision and mission to take advantage of good trends today.’’
In addition to FLX Hospitality, Price, a graduate of Hollins University, has worked for Two For Seven and Roanoke Valley Wine Co. She brings experience in analyzing performance, increasing productivity and profitability, and training managers. Her two years at FLX Hospitality allowed her to gain a knowledge of the city’s needs.
“For so many years I have worked to promote and grow one business,’’ Price said. “Now I have the opportunity to create growth opportunities for a wide spectrum of businesses and promote all in this downtown.’’
BID is an independent organization that supports services and promotions for the city’s downtown area.